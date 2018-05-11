CHILDS Advisory Partners Announces Name Change to Bowstring Advisors

"We're the same dedicated, middle-market experts who pride ourselves on being a humble, hungry and smart team. The only difference is our name," said Childs. "A bowstring joins the two ends of the bow and launches the arrow. The new name better describes our mission to give clients guidance and counsel that propels them and their companies forward."

The change is effective immediately, and the new name and logo were unveiled yesterday at the company's 9th annual conference at the St. Regis in Atlanta, Georgia. Over 500 company owners, private equity firm executives and media representatives were among the first to see the new logo and branding elements and hear the implementation strategy.

"It's exciting to see firsthand how well-received the announcement was among the people who matter the most – the clients we advise and partners we work with on a daily basis. The name change wasn't something that we took lightly," said Childs. "One thing we know for certain is that there is an awareness and appreciation of our values, and that's something we will absolutely preserve and even build upon with the new brand. Our commitment to always be straightforward with our counsel and smart with our approach remains the same."

The name change is the culmination of a nearly year-long effort that involved outside research and more than 80 one-on-one interviews with employees, private companies, private equity firms and past prospects. "It's always a fine line to walk when considering a name change, and we were cognizant of that throughout the process," said Kara Petracek, Vice President of Marketing & Strategy. "Jim's mandate was clear. Any name change or rebranding should be necessary and satisfy a rationale. It should be clear, it should be reflective of our mission and it should be additive to our go-to-market strategy. Our leadership team felt that a transition to Bowstring Advisors met the mark."

The change comes as the organization continues to expand and demonstrate an ability to bring tailor-made solutions that deliver the best possible outcomes.

To learn more about Bowstring Advisors, contact info@bowstringadvisors.com.

About Bowstring Advisors

Same trusted advisors. Brand new name. Formerly CHILDS Advisory Partners, Bowstring Advisors is the next generation middle-market investment bank. We combine sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. Our clients are high‐performing Healthcare Services, Human Capital Management, Industrial Services, IT & Professional Services and Software companies. Bowstring is one of the fastest growing M&A advisors in the U.S. Bowstring Advisors is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is a registered broker‐dealer. Please visit www.bowstringadvisors.com for more information about our firm.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kara Petracek

Bowstring Advisors

404-461-4616

kpetracek@bowstringadvisors.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childs-advisory-partners-announces-name-change-to-bowstring-advisors-300646985.html

SOURCE Bowstring Advisors

Related Links

http://www.bowstringadvisors.com

