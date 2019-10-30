Child's Play Communications Announces Winners Of The 2019 Seriously STEM Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge of STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — is increasingly important for our children's future. Because children learn from play, toys are their first and best introduction to STEM concepts.

But what really qualifies a toy as STEM?

Child's Play Communications today announced the winners of the second annual Seriously STEM awards, a program designed exclusively to review and evaluate STEM toys for kids.

"Too many toy companies slap the 'STEM' label on their products, without genuinely teaching STEM skills," said Child's Play Communications president, Stephanie Azzarone. "The goal of the Seriously STEM awards is to offer parents a true guide to making the right STEM toy choices for their children."

Child's Play partnered with STEM.org and an outstanding panel of independent judges — educators, industry play experts and toy reviewers — with real expertise in children, play and STEM to evaluate the toys submitted for review.

The winners of the 2019 Seriously STEM Awards are:

The Grand Prize winner — the toy that generated the most points from judges, across the board — is SNAP CIRCUITS STEM, from Elenco.

Evaluation criteria included whether the toy teaches skills such as critical thinking, curiosity and problem solving, includes hands-on experiences, and genuinely increases knowledge of real-world STEM subjects, among other considerations.

The awards program reviewed a combination of new and well-established brands, to identify the best-of-the-best STEM toys available this holiday shopping season.

For the second year in a row, a percentage of proceeds from the Seriously STEM awards will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

About Child's Play Communications

Child's Play Communications specializes in promoting products and services for kids and parents – and consumer technology -- through public relations, social influencers, social media content, Amazon media marketing, and events. The agency has successfully launched emerging companies and supported global brands. It is also the creator of the Kids' & Family Tech Expo/STEMStation, and the Seriously STEM Awards. For additional information, please visit our web site at www.ChildsPlayPR.com , like us on Facebook , or follow us on Twitter or Instagram .

SOURCE Child's Play Communications

Related Links

http://www.childsplaypr.com

