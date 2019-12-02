ChildServ Annual Gift Drive to Make for a Very Merry Christmas

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waking up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning is not a reality for some children and is an experience that is often taken for granted. At ChildServ, through the generosity and kindness of our community, corporate, and faith partners, as well as individual donors, we bring the joy of the holidays to more than 2,000 children in our care. Last year's drive brought in $70,000 worth of gifts that were delivered to children who are at risk throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

The 2019 ChildServ Holiday Gift Drive runs from December 2 through December 17. We're looking to make this a banner year, impacting the community in an even bigger way. You can help by purchasing a gift for a child in one of the ChildServ programs, donating a new, unwrapped toy, game or book for children of various ages, or by making a monetary donation.

ChildServ is also looking for volunteers! Make it a family, friend, or team-building affair by organizing a time for your friends, family, co-workers, or community organization to help fill orders and wrap presents in our Toy Room.

When: December 2, 2019 – December 17, 2019

Location: Toy Room location is at O'Hare Lake Office Park, 2200 Devon Ave., Suite 340, Des Plaines, IL 60018.

What do we need? Visit www.childserv.org/holiday-gift-drive-2-2 for a list of items for donation

For more details, to participate in this year's drive, or to set up a drop-off time, contact Zulma Colon, ChildServ's Director of Donor Relations, at (773) 867-7361 or via email at zcolon@childserv.org.

About ChildServ:

Established in 1894, ChildServ has long been a trusted community resource for children, families, and young adults in northern Illinois. ChildServ currently provides early childhood learning, foster care, housing and counseling services to families, impacting 2,617 children and families in the city of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

SOURCE ChildServ