Chile Connected by ProChile U.S.: Go Online With Chile's Tech Leaders

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile has established its reputation as an excellent commercial partner and a world-class supplier of fruits, vegetables, wine, and salmon for competitive markets like the United States. Having consolidated these industries, Chile is now demonstrating its ability to produce in other essential areas within the world market, such as creative and innovative sectors like technology, video games, music, and cinema & TV.

Chile is the country with the most entrepreneurs in the OECD and is the Latin American leader in the World Competitiveness Rankings and Cisco's Digital Readiness Index. The country's prominence is due, in part, to organizations, such as ProChile, that help to position Chile as a reliable supplier of high-quality exportable goods and services by encouraging and supporting innovation and international partnerships.

Chile Connected, a ProChile initiative, is a virtual business meeting that seeks to consolidate the U.S. as a destination market for innovative and high value-added Chilean products and services, such as creative industries, technology, healthy food, and women-led businesses.

The country's Fintech, Agrotech, Edutech, and Healthtech companies have ample opportunities to grow in markets such as the United States, which demand greater added value, innovation, technology, and highly qualified human capital.

One such company is Laboratoria. Aware that it is necessary to have more women in technology, the social startup designed an intensive six-month course called "Bootcamp," which teaches programming exclusively to women. Another example is Levita Magnetics, which introduced the first magnetic surgical platform. Its mission is to enhance patient outcomes by minimizing surgical procedure footprints across multiple indications and broad patient populations.

These companies are participating in Chile Connected's panels and business meetings that will take place on October 27-29. New-to-market and established tech companies are invited to join to network and develop partnerships with hundreds of international buyers and industry leaders in the North American markets. The online event continues until November 20 with the video games, music, and cinema & TV sectors. Learn more and register here.

