Chile Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2029: Government Support for Free Cooling and Abundant Renewable Energy will Attract Investors

The Chile data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.373 billion by 2029 from $741 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.83% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Chile data center market is witnessing immense growth through several investments from global and local data center operators. Some major colocation operators in the market include Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers, Scala Data Centers, EdgeConneX, SONDA, and others.

Aligned Data Centers has acquired ODATA and is expanding its footprint in Chile and other Latin American markets, including Brazil, Chile, and more. The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Chile data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation.

The country supports free cooling and abundant renewable energy, which will attract investors. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities will continue during the forecast period. Cloud giants like Google, Oracle Cloud, and Huawei Cloud have established their presence in Chile, each with dedicated cloud regions.

VENDOR INSIGHTS

The Chile data center market is witnessing investment from primary colocation and hyperscale operators investing significantly. Some key colocation investors in the Chile data center market are Equinix, Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Actis, EdgeConneX, and others.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its plan to develop two data center buildings in Puente Alto. It will be its first self-built data center facility in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Chile colocation market revenue is available.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aceco TI

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Hyphen

PQC

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Bruno

Caterpillar

Cummins

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

ClaroVTR

EdgeConneX

Equinix

GTD

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

New Entrants

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile

I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 36

II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12

III. Coverage: 6 Cities

IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Chile

I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

III. Retail Colocation Pricing

IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Santiago

Paine

Colina

Valparaiso

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Santiago

Colina

Valparaiso

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Tower, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

