Chile Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 - Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments

Apr 27, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chile data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2027.
Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G, and government support for data centers are driving the data center market in Chile.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
High-capacity ethernet ports will be needed to manage data traffic in Chile. Telecom operator Telefonica and Huawei Technologies have partnered to launch public cloud services in Chile, among other Latin American countries, offering Open Cloud, and Cloud Server services to customers.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Aceco TI
- PQC
- Fluor Corporation
- Turner & Townsend
- Hyphen
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Cummins
- Climaveneta
- Bruno
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- InterNexa
- Lumen
- ODATA
- Microsoft
- Entel
- Nabiax
- SONDA
- GTD
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Chile
- 35+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Santiago
- Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Chile
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Chile
- Colocation Services Market in Chile
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & Ii
- Tier Iii
- Tier Iv
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91hmoh
