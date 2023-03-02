Chile Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $876 Million in 2028, The Market to Add Over 150 MW Power Capacity During 2023 to 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Chile data center market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Chile Data Center Market

More than 780 thousand sq. ft of data center space will be added across Chile during 2023-2028. Investments in cloud regions by cloud service providers and mega data centers by colocation operators will increase land under development. Chile will see an increase in colocation data center facilities development during the forecast period. Investments by cloud service providers will also contribute to the growth of the wholesale colocation market in the country.

In Chile, the installation of security systems will increase in tandem with the surge in investments in greenfield data centers. Installing intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, dual authentication access, and perimeter fencing is expected to increase in Chilean data centers.

CHILE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 876 Million (2028) Market Size (Area) 146 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 30 MW (2028) Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 215 Million (2027) CAGR (2021-2027) 7.27 % Colocation Market Size -Revenue USD 180 Million (2028) Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2027 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Facility Type, Tier Standard, and Geography Page Number 94

High-performance servers will likely be used more frequently in Chile because of the expansion of digital transformation strategies and business adoption of cloud computing. Due to increased use of IoT-related technology, mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market. Some of the country's top server manufacturers include Dell, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo. The market is seeing investments from various cloud operators, so it is anticipated that the deployment of high-density racks will increase in the upcoming years.

Core & Shell Development: Greenfield Construction Dominates the Market

In Chile, greenfield developments make up the majority of data center construction. These trends will persist, and the building of data centers will bring in millions of dollars for the market's construction contractors. The development of core & shell generally holds the highest share in construction. In Chile also, its share is high compared with other countries in the region. Various construction companies, such as AECOM, Constructora Sudamericana, and Fluor Corporation, have a presence in the market.

This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Aceco TI

PQC

Fluor Corporation

Turner & Townsend

Hyphen

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Cummins

Climaveneta

Bruno

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Ascenty

Entel

EdgeConneX

GTD

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

Lumen Technologies (Cirion)

Nabiax

SONDA

New Entrants

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Microsoft

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Chile

Historical Market Scenario

30+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Santiago



Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Chile

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Chile

Colocation Services Market in Chile

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Services

Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-on

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

