TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Honourable Mario Marcel Cullell, Chile Minister of Finance together with Cristobal Torres ,Director at InBest as well as representatives and sponsors of Chile Day joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer at Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market and celebrate Chile Day, which is being hosted in Toronto on May 28-29, 2024.

Chile Day Opens the Market Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Chile Day is an instance of public-private collaboration, sponsored by the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Chile. Its objective is to position Chile in international markets as a highly attractive country for financial investment, as well as a financial services platform for Latin America and emerging markets.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange