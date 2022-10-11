Chilean Astaxanthin Manufacturer Atacama Bio Natural Products Expands Its Worldwide Reach in an Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Australian Food Company Biota Ingredients

SYDNEY and IQUIQUE, Chile, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian company Biota Ingredients, a key player of the food, beverage, and nutritional markets, announces its exclusive distribution deal with Chilean producer of natural Astaxanthin Atacama Bio Natural Products, bringing their NatAxtin® NAXA-verified portfolio.

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A.

As a leading food industry company in Australia, Biota adds value to food and beverages with functional ingredients solutions backed by scientific research. The appropriate scientific rigor and work ethics are imperative for both Biota and Atacama Bio, sealing a much-awaited partnership built on common ground values.

"Arriving at Australia and New Zealand, a region of the world we had yet to reach with our NAXA-verified Astaxanthin worldwide network, is a remarkable achievement for us and knowing Biota will be our partners there is quite reassuring," declared José Luis Arenas, founder and CEO of Atacama Bio.

Atacama Bio proprietary state-of-the-art production process is something they take big pride on. Their plant is located in the Atacama Desert, one of the harshest places on Earth. This privileged location with clear skies and access to freshwater enable their cost-effective industrial scale production. Mimicking the natural process, NatAxtin® Astaxanthin is made as nature intended enduring the Atacama Desert's power.

"The NatAxtin product offering fits very well with our portfolio of clean, natural, science-based specialty ingredients. Atacama and Biota share similar high standards on quality, business ethics and cooperation. Astaxanthin has a bright future due its efficacy, having the opportunity to offer NatAxtin in Australia/NZ is a great opportunity for us," says Pieter Sallaerts, Commercial Director - Biota Ingredients.

Natural Astaxanthin extracted from Haematococcus pluvialis is the strongest antioxidant known to humankind, making it the perfect ingredient for functional foods and health supplement products. NatAxtin® wide range of products include oleoresin, cold-water dispersible formats and microencapsulated biomass.

Astaxanthin's health benefits have been thoroughly studied in preclinical and clinical phases highlighting its impact on skin health, eye-fatigue, brain activity, immunity, sports performance and recovery, and many more.

ABOUT ATACAMA BIO NATURAL PRODUCTS S.A.

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. is a private biotechnology corporation based in Chile that cultures Haematococcus pluvialis to extract NAXA verified Astaxanthin, the most potent antioxidant for healthy ingredients and supplements. The company's name comes after the surrounding Atacama Desert, world-famous as an astronomer's paradise because of its pristine atmosphere. Along with the highest solar irradiance on Earth and access to pure underground water from the Andes Mountains, these privileged conditions translate into a cost-efficient, sustainable, and closer-to-natural growth of Haematoccocus pluvialis. We produce Astaxanthin as nature intended.

ABOUT BIOTA INGREDIENTS

Biota Ingredients partners with its customers to bring to the market safe, natural, and scientifically validated functional ingredients solutions that will satisfy the most demanding market needs for personalized nutrition.

The company's founders and professional staff have extensive expertise and experience in the nutritional and functional ingredients market. By leveraging our expertise in innovative, scientifically validated ingredients, we can support your business to develop appealing, cost-effective, consumer convenient solutions that promote Health by Nutrition®.

