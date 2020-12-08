Chilean Government Taps Coding Dojo as a Strategic Partner for National Workforce Development Initiative

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a leading technology education company, announces today it has been named a strategic partner of the Chilean government for a public-private workforce development initiative, which is accelerating the country's transition to the digital economy by training 16,000 workers with in-demand technology skills.

The five-year program is designed to address the technical skills gap in Chile. It is the country's first initiative to integrate private companies, training institutions, and government sectors for extensive talent development and job placement. The training is provided to unemployed, low income, and middleclass participants free of charge so they can pursue entry level technical jobs upon graduation.

For the initial pilot program in January 2020, Coding Dojo created four-month educational programs teaching full-stack Java and front-end development. Coding Dojo then trained 10 local instructors to lead the courses preparing the initial cohort of students for open roles in Chile's technology sector. The Chilean government then conducted an evaluation phase to assess the efficiency of each program and vendor, in which Coding Dojo received the highest ratings.

As a result of positive student feedback, the two parties are now expanding the program to train additional students and have created two additional programs focusing on full-stack Python and JavaScript.

"We are proud to be leading workforce development in Chile and hope this program can provide a solid blueprint for other countries to train their citizens, upskill their workforce and expand their economies," said Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang. "We look forward to continuing our mission of transforming lives through programming literacy with our partners around the world."

Moving forward, Coding Dojo plans on adding new courses focusing on data science, data analysis, cybersecurity, and other lucrative verticals within the technology sector. Coding Dojo is also in planning phases with additional countries throughout Latin America to replicate the early successes achieved with this program.

