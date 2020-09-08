Chile's Copec Voltex Chooses Driivz to Power Nationwide Public EV Charging Infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copec Voltex, a subsidiary of Copec S.A., a leading energy and mobility company and one of the most trusted brands throughout Latin America and the Southeastern United States, migrated its electric vehicle charging infrastructure to Driivz, the leading end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform. The Driivz technology will allow the company to continue delivering electromobility to Chile's citizens, help preserve the environment, and ensure sustainable resource management, all through an integrated platform.

Copec Voltex is building a nationwide EV charging network, including the largest fast-charging highway network in South America. The company offers a comprehensive solution of energy services and EV charging for fleets, public transit, and private vehicles in locations such as gas stations, public spaces, private buildings, houses, retail, multi-dwelling units, and industrial locations, among others.

Driivz platform is helping companies all over the world to quickly adopt electric vehicle charging to diversify their businesses and create new revenue streams, while reducing TCO, streamlining front- and back-office operations, and ensuring smart energy management.

Driivz powers the e-mobility revolution with its smart cloud-based platform, which spans EV charging operations and network management, energy management tools, industry-specific billing functionality, and driver self-service tools.

"Today our main focus is helping communities overcome the coronavirus emergency. At the same time, we're keeping our eyes to the future and the climatic challenge ahead. Our long-term purpose is to make electromobility widespread and to continue accelerating the energy transition. We are certain Driivz will help us achieve this goal," said Francisco Larrondo, general manager of Copec Voltex. "We chose to migrate to the Driivz solution because of its futureproof and robust technology and its ability to scale to support an increasing number of chargers serving an increasing number of customers."

The multiyear deal ensures that Driivz can fully support all Copec Voltex customers for the long haul. The platform gives Copec Voltex a fully integrated, customized management solution including analytics, CRM, white-labeled mobile apps, billing, and fleet management.

"Copec Voltex is taking a leadership role in expanding EV charging in South America," says Doron Frenkel, Founder and CEO at Driivz. "We are happy to support Copec Voltex's vision of building a more resilient and sustainable future for everyone, while enabling them to provide their customers with a reliable, advanced, easy, and convenient EV charging experience."

About Driivz

Driivz is the leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers across 21 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Gilbarco, ElaadNL, ESB, and Centrica. Driivz's platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by more than 700,000 EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com/

[email protected]

tel: +972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)

mobile: +972-524-761-341

U.S.: +1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)

SOURCE Driivz