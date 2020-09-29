Chili Piper Announces Jeremy Robbins as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili Piper, the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Jeremy Robbins as vice president of enterprise sales. This appointment follows the company's Series A fundraise of $18M in August with Base10 Venture Capital, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund) and Flashpoint Ventures.

Robbins joins Chili Piper with 15 years of sales experience. Previously at Bright.md, he was vice president of sales leading an enterprise sales team to sell AI-based SaaS solutions to healthcare organizations to treat patients virtually. Priorly, he was the enterprise sales director at Workday for eight years contributing to the company's explosive growth in large enterprise accounts. Robbins earned a B.S. in Business and Finance from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

"Chili Piper has incredible and exciting potential as a hot, SaaS startup. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to grow its footprint rapidly by empowering multiple revenue teams inside of large enterprises with our automated offerings," said Robbins. "By connecting buyers to revenue teams instantly, Chili Piper removes friction and enables enterprises to maximize pipeline generation, increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction. I'm excited to build and lead a sales team that helps enterprises realize this value."

Chili Piper has more than 500 customers today including large enterprises such as Intuit, HP, Twilio, Forrester, Square, and Spotify. With the addition of Robbins, the company reinforces its mission to address the $100B+ CRM market and serve customers worldwide by penetrating larger enterprises faster.

"We are growing rapidly as revenue teams change the ways they connect with their customers," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO of Chili Piper. "We are at the start of something amazing and need to apply more focus on our enterprise sales efforts. This is why we've hired a proven enterprise sales leader and will continue to invest in building a high-performing enterprise sales team around him. We see this as a huge revenue growth opportunity for us in the future."

About Chili Piper

Founded in 2016, Chili Piper is the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration, with a mission to reinvent the system of action for revenue teams – their calendar and inbox. Chili Piper automates the antiquated processes in scheduling and email that cause unnecessary friction and drop-off in the sales process – resulting in increased productivity and conversion rates throughout the funnel.

Companies like Square, Twilio, QuickBooks Intuit, Spotify, and Forrester use Chili Piper to create an amazing experience for their leads, while converting double the amount of leads into held meetings. Chili Piper is a fully distributed company leveraging global talent with employees in 40 cities across 15 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.chilipiper.com/

