Chili Piper Launches First Annual Account Executive of the Year Awards With $10,000 Cash to Winner

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili Piper announced today applications are open now until November 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm PST for its First Annual Chili Piper Account Executive of the Year Awards. The Winning AE will receive $10,000 cash at Chili Piper's First Annual Account Executive of the Year Bash at Dreamforce on November 19, 2019 at Lao Table in San Francisco from 5:30 pm to 10 pm. Second prize is two round-trip flights to Paris and third prize is an electric scooter.

The applicant pool will be evaluated by five of the most renowned Sales experts: Mark Roberge, ex-CRO at Hubspot; Tessa del Rio, Head of Sales - SMB New Business Acquisition at Linkedin; John Barrows, the legendary Sales trainer; Kevin Dorsey, VP of Inside Sales at PatientPop Inc.; and Sahil Mansuri, CEO of Bravado, the largest community of sales executives in the world.



The selection criteria are based on two factors that helped win a deal against the odds: 1) exceptional focus on helping the buyer and 2) outstanding collaboration and teamwork. AEs need one buyer, one team member and three references to support their application. Complete details are here .





The award is open to Account Executives at companies across all industries, disciplines and verticals. Applicants must be in the U.S. and have the title of Account Executive, or equivalent, with the primary responsibility of securing new business for their employing company.

"We're thrilled to create the first AE of the Year awards in recognition of this great profession," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and Co-Founder of Chili Piper.





To apply visit https://www.chilipiper.com/ae-of-the-year

About Chili Piper

Founded in 2016, Chili Piper's mission is to transform B2B Sales. The tech firm delivers innovative solutions to help businesses convert their buyers. Its scheduling platform is used by Square, Intuit, Twilio and over 300 thought-leading companies for multiple use cases, from connecting prospects to sales reps instantly upon submitting a form to automating their on-boarding process. The company is fully distributed leveraging global talent with employees in 28 cities in 12 countries. Visit chilipiper.com to learn more.

