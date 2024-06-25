Chili's® Big Smasher BurgerTime Video Game Levels Up Fast-Food Face-Off with the Chance to Win Free Burgers for Life*

This summer, guests can take out their frustrations over rising fast-food prices with new Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime video game

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili's® Grill & Bar is introducing a refreshed version of the cult-classic BurgerTime©** arcade game: Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime, giving fans the chance to tackle fast-food villains and win free burgers for LIFE*. In the restaurant brand's first video game, art imitates life as players are challenged to save humanity from the overpriced fast-food burger. Fans play as Joe ChiliHead, with the goal to build as many Big Smasher Burgers as they can while fending off fast-food villains and advancing through six levels for mouthwatering prizes.

In Chili’s Grill & Bar's first video game, art imitates life as players are challenged to save humanity from the overpriced fast-food burger. Through July 14, eligible fans who log in or create a My Chili’s Rewards account can compete in the Chili’s Big Smasher BurgerTime competition at chilisburgertime.com.

As fast-food prices continue to rise, Chili's is poised to win fast-food fans over. From the launch of the new Big Smasher burger on its 3 For Me® menu for just $10.99 — featuring familiar fast-food flavors like Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, pickles, red onion and American cheese all on a hand-smashed burger — to tackling the "evil Fast-Food Syndicate" in Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime, the grill & bar is showing no signs of slowing down in its battle to offer consumers better value in quality and price compared to its quick service rivals. As the summer's "value" deals come and go, skip the underwhelming choices and enjoy better value with Chili's burgers for a lifetime.

"We turned up the heat on fast-food when we dropped the Big Smasher Burger as part of our 3 for Me meal," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer. "We're raising the stakes even more with our new Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime game, giving guests a virtual outlet to vent their very real frustrations with fast-food. We're biased, but we think the 3 For Me deal – available year-round - is the greatest value out there for lunch and dinner."

Through July 14, eligible fans who log in or create a My Chili's Rewards account can compete in the Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime competition at chilisburgertime.com. Players grow their high score by building Big Smashers one ingredient at a time, mirroring the real-world pace of Chili's restaurants where a burger is sold every second on average. The Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime game is an authentic modernization of the original arcade game thanks to near exact recreations of look, gameplay, and scoring all modified for today's technology.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Jon Marshall @ Daughters and digital-first marketing company Media.Monks, the revamped BurgerTime game suits today's gamers with an increased game speed, bonuses for collecting items from the Chili's 3 for Me menu, improved sound, and overall enhancements to the visuals. Players also encounter new foes on each level, each a fictitious fast-food mascot with a specific skillset designed to make life harder for our pepper hero.

The player with the highest overall score at the end of the competition will be named Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime Champion and receive free Chili's burgers for life* along with a limited-edition Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime arcade cabinet. Second and third-place overall scores also receive a Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime arcade cabinet. The first 250 players who gather the 3 For Me bonus within the game receive a Chili's gift card to enjoy a free 3 For Me meal on Chili's. Burger lovers and gamers can enter the exclusive online Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime competition through July 14 at chilisburgertime.com free of charge by using their My Chilis Rewards accounts. For those without an account, gameplay will still be available, but those scores won't be eligible for prizes. Rules and prize descriptions for the Chili's BurgerTime contest can be found on chilisburgertime.com.

Time to join Chili's in saving the world from the overpriced fast-food meal one burger at a time!

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers®, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across almost 1,600 restaurants in 27 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, who are at least 18 years old as of date of Game Play. Begins 9:00 AM ET on 6/25/24; ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 7/14/24. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, prize descriptions, and eligibility, visit chilisburgertime.com. Sponsor: Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P., 3000 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019.

**© G-MODE Corporation

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar