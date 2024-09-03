Chili's Create-A-Pepper Program Returns, Celebrating 22 Years of Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Chili's Create-A-Pepper Program, which has aided in raising over $110 million to date, returns to raise funds and awareness for the treatment, research and care of St. Jude patients throughout September

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chili's® Grill & Bar announces the return of its longstanding Create-A-Pepper program – continuing its partnership of over two decades with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. This month, in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, guests can visit their local Chili's to purchase a Create-A-Pepper coloring sheet where 100% of the proceeds will go to St. Jude, supporting its mission of advancing treatment and research for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"At the heart of Chili's is making everyone feel special, and our partnership with St. Jude is one of the most special, impactful ways we connect with our communities," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix. "Our guests and team members have blown me away with their generosity over the years, donating over $110 million to support St. Jude patients and their families. I'm incredibly proud and cannot wait to see our guests coloring peppers for such a great cause."

Through the end of September, guests can visit their local Chili's to purchase a Create-A-Pepper coloring sheet for a $1, $5, $10 or $25 donation. Every dollar goes straight to St. Jude, advancing treatment research and ensuring that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. The completed designs will then adorn Chili's walls for everyone to see, inspiring other Chili's guests to create their own.

"We are incredibly grateful for the longtime support of our great friends at Chili's and its guests, who help St. Jude extend its mission globally while providing families with cutting-edge treatment and care," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Just this year, we recognized this 22-year partnership and exemplary service to St. Jude by naming Chili's the 2024 St. Jude Corporate Champion – a well-deserved honor. Thanks to Chili's and its guests, St. Jude can help more of the 400,000 children around the world who develop cancer and other life-threatening diseases every year."

The Chili's Create-A-Pepper program began in 2002 when Memphis-area Chili's Team Members started the first version of the Create-A-Pepper campaign as a unique way to give back to their community in the hometown of St. Jude. What started with a $14,000 donation has now grown into more than $110 million raised for St. Jude. Since then, Chili's has led countless fundraising initiatives to help accelerate research and treatment by St. Jude.

To learn more about Create-A-Pepper, please visit chilis.com/st-jude, and to Create-A-Pepper, visit a Chili's location near you.

