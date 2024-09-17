Chili's® Fires at Fast Food Again with Irresistible 3 For Lunch Combos

Chili's new 3 For Lunch Combos include elevated versions of America's top lunch favorites, like burgers, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and fries. Guests can continue to enjoy Chili's 3 For Me favorites at lunch, like the Big Smasher Burger™ – with twice the beef of a Big Mac®* – or Chili's Chicken Crispers®, made with hand-breaded chicken breasts in original or sauced flavors, a departure from the sad, misshapen nuggets you'll find in the drive-thru.

In addition to those familiar favorites, guests can also enjoy the viral Triple Dipper® as an entrée option, giving them the chance to show off their cheese pulls during their lunch hour. Chili's is also updating the Chipotle Chicken Fresh Mex Bowl, featuring grilled chicken with pico de gallo, greens, Mexican rice, corn salsa, house-made ranch and more, to now come with guacamole – for no extra charge.

"We believe that our 3 For Lunch Combos are not only better quality but offer bigger portions and more variety than what you'll find in fast food," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix. "This extension of our 3 For Me menu to lunch continues to deliver great value in every sense of the word. We compared our entrées against what's available in fast food, and we believe that the Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos stand out – from the quality we offer, to the abundance of food and the price point."

To celebrate this new lunch menu and highlight the truly massive amount of food available with 3 For Lunch Combos, the grill & bar is challenging professional eating champion, Joey Chestnut, to find the bottom of one of Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos – a seemingly impossible feat with the meal's bottomless chips and salsa and non-alcoholic beverage. On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the results of Joey's epic showdown of man versus food will be unveiled. If he can defeat one of Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos, he will win the 3 for Lunch Golden Basket Belt, which grants him bragging rights and lunch money for a year. And if Joey doesn't win, you can. Chili's will offer its guests the chance to win the 3 for Lunch Golden Basket Belt, including a year of free 3 For Lunch Combos, if Joey loses.

"I've competed in just about any eating contest you can think of, but the Chili's 3 For Lunch Combo is no joke," said Joey Chestnut. "This challenge isn't about speed, it's about endurance. I've pushed my boundaries to the limit this year, beating my personal bests, but Chili's 3 For Lunch Combo with bottomless chips and salsa? That's a whole different beast."

Fans can watch Joey Chestnut take on a Chili's 3 For Lunch Combo on X ( @chilis ) (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, October 1 at 10am CST to see if he or one lucky guest will win the Chili's 3 for Lunch Golden Basket Belt and free 3 For Lunch Combos for a year.

To learn more about Chili's 3 For Lunch Combos and find your nearest location, visit chilis.com .

*Big Mac® is a registered trademark of McDonald's Corporation. The comparison is made based on the Big Mac's pre-cooked patty weight of 3.2 oz (collectively).

