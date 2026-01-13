Chili's® Grill and Bar and Spire Motorsports Ride the 'Dente into 2026 with Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

Chili's makes its 2026 debut in its home state of Texas at the March 1 NASCAR race weekend at Circuit of the Americas, the first of multiple dates on the No. 77.

"Our partnership with Spire Motorsports continues to grow as we see excitement build at the track and with race fans across the country," said Chili's Director of Media Tim Forman. "We both take our business seriously but are eager to embrace opportunities to have fun and show up in unexpected ways together. Last season, Carson took it to a new level, giving fans an authentic reason to connect with Ride the 'Dente, and we can't wait to continue that push this year."

"The team at Chili's has really become students of the game," said Hocevar. "I think the Ride the 'Dente look was one of the cleanest and most iconic schemes of the season, and it feels like we're becoming one of the most talked about team and partner relationships in the garage. I'm really excited to build on that in 2026. Every race we were in the Chili's colors, we were really fast, and our plan is to give back to their commitment by getting them a lot of TV time up front, and hopefully, in Victory Lane."

Chili's has expanded its racing footprint with Spire Motorsports with primary placement on Hocevar's dirt late model and the High Limit Racing sprint car driven by fellow Spire Ascent driver Gio Scelzi. At this week's Chili Bowl Nationals, Chili's sponsors Scelzi's midget and is the pre- and post-race show title sponsor for FloRacing's coverage throughout the event.

"I am infinitely thankful for the relationship Spire Motorsports has built with Chili's," said Spire Motorsports Co-Owner Jeff Dickerson. "From what started as a one- or two-race opportunity, to where we find ourselves in 2026 is a true testament to Chili's commitment to this platform. We've built a solid NASCAR Cup Series program with Carson (Hocevar) and our No. 77 team and expanded the relationship to connect with our High Limit sprint car team and dirt late model project. We've had a pit road seat to their story too, so we truly appreciate how Chili's has re-emerged as the go-to, casual dining destination across the country. We're more than proud Chili's has joined us on our mission to win races and compete for championships. We've enjoyed so much to this point and still have much to accomplish."

Following up his NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year season in 2024 with a pair of runner-up finishes last year at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, Hocevar is poised for a breakout third season in the Cup Series. His authentic, lighthearted personality off the track and throwback bravado on it have made him a fan favorite with a rapidly growing fanbase.

More information about Chili's primary race dates and design reveal for the March 1 weekend at Circuit of the Americas will be announced closer to the race, but for more information about Spire Motorsports, please visit spire-motorsports.com.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was named Ad Age's 2025 Brand of the Year. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team's most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar