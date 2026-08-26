Chili's® is Fulfilling Every Golfer's Dream by Opening on a Golf Course. Yes, Really.

Chili's is taking over DeBell Golf Club in Burbank, California, turning the clubhouse into the ultimate 19th hole — the post-round tradition where golfers gather to relive the round over food, drinks and stories about shots from the day that somehow get a little better every time they're told. Open August 28 to 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chili's first-ever location on a golf course welcomes golfers and fans alike. Whether guests are wrapping up 18 holes or simply stopping by for Chili's favorites like the Triple Dipper®, guests can browse the limited-edition Rhoback X Chili's gear in the pro shop and enjoy Chili's take on popular golf course drinks, including the Transfusion Marg and Tee Time Marg, available only at the Chili's Golf Club.

Not everyone can make it to the Chili's Golf Club at DeBell, but everyone can dress the part. That's why Chili's partnered with Rhoback, one of the fastest growing active-lifestyle apparel brands, to collaborate on a custom-designed collection, exclusively for the Chili's Golf Club. Inspired by golf's favorite post-round tradition and featuring the official Chili's Golf Club crest, the limited-edition collection blends Rhoback's premium apparel with Chili's unmistakable personality.

"Chili's is the people's clubhouse, so it only made sense to bring that spirit to the course by building the Chili's Golf Club on a public muni, complete with the 19th hole of every golfer's dreams," said George Felix, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Brinker International. "Our friends at Rhoback created the ultimate Chili's Golf Club gear that's ready for wherever the round takes you, from the first tee to the 19th hole, and every swing – good or bad – in between."

Fans can shop the Rhoback X Chili's collection at rhoback.com/chilis while supplies last, including:

The Rhoback X Chili's Presidente Margarita Performance Polo | $132 (Men's), $96 (Women's): Available in both Men's and Women's styles with breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric, it's the perfect uniform for going from the golf course to a round of Presidente Margaritas.

Available in both Men's and Women's styles with breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric, it's the perfect uniform for going from the golf course to a round of Presidente Margaritas. The Rhoback X Chili's Mulligan Performance Polo | $132: Named after every golfer's game-saving shot, this signature polo has enough style to distract from your eighth mulligan.

Named after every golfer's game-saving shot, this signature polo has enough style to distract from your eighth mulligan. The Rhoback X Chili's Champion's Dinner Performance Polo | $132: Dress like a champion (even if your scorecard says otherwise) in this breathable, four-way stretch polo inspired by one of golf's greatest traditions.

| Dress like a champion (even if your scorecard says otherwise) in this breathable, four-way stretch polo inspired by one of golf's greatest traditions. The Rhoback X Chili's Hesi Performance Hoodie | $142: Rhoback's best-selling lightweight performance hoodie that's built for early tee times and late stays at the clubhouse.

Rhoback's best-selling lightweight performance hoodie that's built for early tee times and late stays at the clubhouse. The Rhoback X Chili's Horizon Block Performance Q-Zip | $158: Whether hitting the links or perfecting your cheese pull, this ultra-soft Q-Zip is for cooler days on and off the course.

Whether hitting the links or perfecting your cheese pull, this ultra-soft Q-Zip is for cooler days on and off the course. The Rhoback X Chili's Ready Crewneck | $135: Made for the drive home, the Chili's booth and explaining why that triple bogey wasn't entirely your fault.

Made for the drive home, the Chili's booth and explaining why that triple bogey wasn't entirely your fault. The Rhoback X Chili's Performance Q-Zip | $154 (Men's), $118 (Women's): Available in both Men's and Women's styles, this lightweight performance layer is built for chilly mornings, long rounds and pretending that last hole never happened.

Available in both Men's and Women's styles, this lightweight performance layer is built for chilly mornings, long rounds and pretending that last hole never happened. The Rhoback X Chili's Poly Hat | $54: Lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking, the Poly Hat is available in two colors and designed to keep you cool.

Lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking, the Poly Hat is available in two colors and designed to keep you cool. The Rhoback X Chili's Retro Rope Hat | $54: A lightweight hat with a rope design that'll keep the sun out of your eyes (yes, you can still blame the sun for being in your eyes).

The collection is also featured in Chili's campaign film that pays homage to the everyday golfer, featuring cameos from Wesley Bryan, Caleb Pressley, Jena Sims Koepka, Chaz Bowker, Josh Kelley, and JaNa Craig. Shared across Chili's and partner social handles, the film is a tribute to the people who may never shoot under par but somehow always have the best stories by the time they reach the 19th hole.

To learn more about Chili's Golf Club, visit chilis.com/chilisgolfclub, and follow along on Chili's social channels for chances to win a tee time. Head to rhoback.com/chilis to shop the collection.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was honored in 2025 as one of Fast Company's Brands that Matter and Inc.'s Best in Business. The brand was also named Ad Age's Brand of the Year in 2025 and 2026. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

About Rhoback

Rhoback, the active lifestyle brand known for its distinctive dog logo and premium apparel was born in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2016, named after the real inspiration behind it all, the Rhodesian Ridgeback. Having started out selling from a wooden camper, to becoming one of the fastest growing apparel brands in the country, they have built a loyal community through fun content, creative designs, and the highest quality fabrics. With the goal to create apparel that kept up with their active lives, Rhoback has focused on their ecom business and are now introducing wholesale partners and their own retail footprint. With a strong focus on creating content, check out Rhoback's social media pages on Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Facebook. To check out more of their products, head to Rhoback.com.

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar