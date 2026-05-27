Chili's® and Lizzo Drop a New Take on the Iconic Baby Back Ribs Jingle that Pays Homage to the Original Commercial

The video shows Lizzo adding her own voice to the classic, including shot-for-shot references that call back to the original spot that first got "I want my baby back, baby back…" stuck in everyone's heads. Things quickly get quintessentially-Lizzo, though, as the accomplished artist and classically trained flautist busts out a flute custom designed to look like a Chili's Baby Back Rib. From there, Lizzo further infuses her distinctive style with an all-new verse that puts a spin on what "baby back, baby back" can mean.

Alongside the remix, Lizzo also recorded an acapella rendition of the original, staying true to the classic everyone knows and loves, with the artist performing every part herself.

"Weekends at Chili's were a huge part of my childhood and I've stayed a fan — you may have even seen me dress up as a Fried Mozzarella cheese pull on Halloween — so when they reached out about collaborating, I couldn't say yes fast enough," said Lizzo. "I don't think there's a more memorable jingle, so when putting my own spin on it, I really wanted to honor that history while also making it feel fun and very me."

Chili's Baby Back Ribs have been a menu mainstay for decades and, like all great hits, they've evolved over time. The brand's recently upgraded Baby Back Ribs are now available as meatier, full- or half-rack portions that give guests up to 50% more ribs, finished with a new caramelized barbecue sauce crust. Since hitting menus, Chili's is serving more ribs to guests — proving fans are more obsessed than ever.

"When we refreshed our ribs, our goal was to give guests more of what they love without straying too far from where we started," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. "And with a jingle that has lived in pop culture for decades — in movies, on TV, and in people's heads — we knew the refresh had to do it justice. Lizzo nailed it by bringing something familiar and beloved into the moment with her signature creativity and energy."

Both versions of the jingle are now live on YouTube, giving longtime fans and new audiences alike a new way to experience a song that's been stuck in America's head for decades.

Starting today, My Chili's rewards members can also enter an exclusive giveaway for a chance to win a limited-edition t-shirt signed by Lizzo and a Chili's gift card (contest rules). Lizzo recently released the title track to her forthcoming album releasing on June 5, which can be pre-ordered here.

Fans can head to their local Chili's to experience the upgraded Baby Back Ribs for themselves — just don't be surprised if you leave humming, "I want my baby back, baby back…" For more information or to find a Chili's near you, visit chilis.com.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was honored in 2025 as one of Fast Company's Brands that Matter and Inc.'s Best in Business. The brand was also named Ad Age's Brand of the Year in 2025 and 2026. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

About Lizzo

Lizzo is a four-time GRAMMY® Award–winning, Emmy Award–winning superstar singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress, who has left an indelible and incomparable mark on popular culture. She has garnered numerous accolades, notched two Hot 100 #1 smashes, earned dozens of gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications, packed arenas worldwide, and shined in blockbuster films. Lizzo notably made history in 2023 when she emerged as "the first black woman to receive Record of the Year at the GRAMMY® Awards since 1994" for the 2x-platinum "About Damn Time." Prior, she shook the charts with the Diamond record "Truth Hurts." It enshrined her as both "the third female rapper to top the Hot 100 without a featured artist" and "the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012." It dominated the Hot 100 for seven weeks, becoming "the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever." Rolling Stone hailed it as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. She has appeared on a myriad of television shows, including Saturday Night Live, TODAY, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Sunday Morning, and more. She also headlined her own Emmy nominated HBO special Lizzo: Live In Concert, capturing her sold-out show at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Along the way, her presence could be felt at the box office and on streaming networks, spanning roles in The Simpsons and Hustlers in addition to producing and starring in the #1 multi-Emmy Award–Winning, Prime reality TV show: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She founded her own activewear brand, Yitty, designed for every type of body. In 2026, she kicked off the year with the announcement of her first ever children's book, Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin,' hitting bookshelves this September & will be starring in the newly announced film "Rosetta" from Amazon MGM Studios.

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar