Chili's® is Buying Fans Plane Tickets to Visit Its Hottest New Restaurant Location (Seriously, You Need a Ticket to Get in)

If getting through TSA is the only thing standing between guests and their Triple Dipper, Chili's is helping by buying flights for select fans to visit.

Through Friday, July 17 at 3 p.m. PT, fans who respond to prompts posted on Chili's Facebook, Instagram, and X will have the chance to receive a $500 flight credit to grab a pre-boarding marg and Big QP in Concourse C before heading wherever they please. To support the giveaway, Chili's launched a social video inspired by a certain iconic Seattle-based '90s film, announcing that the city is Chili's-less no more.

"Seattle-area guests have been hungry for Chili's for years, and after thousands of requests, we're back in the region," said George Felix, Brinker International chief marketing officer. "Whether guests are heading out, coming home, or passing through, we're ready to bring a little Chili's energy – in the form of Triple Dippers and Presidente margs – back to the Seattle area."

Chili's is ready to welcome Seattle-area fans and travelers from around the world to Concourse C. Guests can visit the new restaurant, operated by SSP America, and follow Chili's on Facebook, Instagram and X for giveaway details and official rules.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was honored in 2025 as one of Fast Company's Brands that Matter and Inc.'s Best in Business. The brand was also named Ad Age's Brand of the Year in 2025 and 2026. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar