Chili's Launches "Hide and Cinco" Scavenger Hunt for Cinco de Mayo

Here's how to play:

1. Follow Chili's on Instagram or Twitter.

2. Pick the city closest to you:

Atlanta

Las Vegas

Nashville, Tenn.

San Antonio

Tampa, Fla.

3. On Cinco de Mayo — Wednesday, May 5 — keep a close eye on Chili's Instagram and Twitter pages for clues that will be released starting at 9 a.m. CT (hint: turn your notifications on so you don't miss any!). Follow along closely because we'll release a code word you'll need to unlock the piñata upon finding it.

4. The first five Guests to find the five piñatas in each of the five cities and say the code word correctly to the on-site Chili's ambassador, wins!

5. Take your winnings to a Chili's near you and Cinco with the 'rita experts.

Here's how to Cinco with the 'rita experts on May 5:

If you don't live in a participating city, don't win or choose not to play "Hide and Cinco," don't worry because you can still Cinco with the 'rita experts on May 5. We're serving up five celebration-worthy deals for only $5 on some of our most popular drinks, including our Presidente Margarita®, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue and Frose 'ritas, and select draft imports. All available at participating restaurants for dine-in or to-go for Guests 21 and older. And Guests who order one of these deals to-go will receive a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

"After more than a year of virtual meetings, events, happy hours and gatherings — and with COVID-19 restrictions lifting — we wanted to create an activity that encourages our Guests to safely get outside and enjoy Cinco de Mayo," said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Chili's. "With immersive events and activities re-emerging, we knew we had an opportunity to do something fun, and we're ready and excited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our Guests!"



Get ready to get the fiesta started with us on May 5, because we're already counting … 1, 2, 3 …

You can find more information about the "Hide and Cinco" scavenger hunt, our fiesta-worthy deals and a Chili's near you here.

Must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages. Offers available at participating restaurants.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

