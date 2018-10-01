ChilisBirthday is Back, Baby Back, Baby Back on 3/13 with $3.13 Presidente Margaritas

Go ahead and mark your calendar for 3/13 to take advantage of this annual tradition of $3.13 Presidente Margaritas. Visit www.chilis.com/restaurant-events/chilis-birthday-march-13th to find a Chili's near you.

Whether you're rolling out of bed in your yoga pants to get there when the restaurant opens or leaving early with your coworkers, we'll be looking for how you celebrate #ChilisBirthday on social, so tag @chilis. And we just might have a surprise in store for some of those who do…*cough* $313 Chili's gift cards *cough*.

3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. 3/13 = $3.13 Presidentes. Hope that's etched into your memory now.

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 31 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®,, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or like us on Facebook @Chilis.

