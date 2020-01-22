Chill Giveaways from the City of Tokyo at New York Times Travel Show 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB, New York Branch) is thrilled to return to the New York Times Travel Show (January 24th – 26th) with focuses on Tokyo's unique dessert culture, which balances centuries-old traditions with the latest trends, resulting in a wide variety of sweets that reach unexpected heights of flavor. The booth will be distributing a -'Dessert Map'-, which lists some of today's most prominent shops, and visitors answering a survey will be able to get a taste of innovation with Taiyaki Ice Cream – a delicious soft serve presented in a traditional fish-shape pastry. Others can opt for a 'Tokyo Tokyo Old Meets New' branded Eco-bag.

Another highlight is an -'Ice Sculpture Live Performance'- by artist Shintaro Okamoto of the NYC-based Okamoto Studio. Ice sculpting is a craft that embodies quintessential Japanese technique and showmanship, and the renowned ice sculptor will put on a dazzling performance as he recreates the "Tokyo Tokyo" campaign logo using a crystal-clear block of ice. This rare opportunity to witness this type of art come alive will take place twice, on both Saturday and Sunday at 2:15pm. Last, but certainly not least, visitors who post their visit to the booth on Instagram (with the accompanying hashtags #tokyotokyo and #nyttravelshow_tokyo) will be entered into a lottery to win a round trip, United Airlines economy class ticket to Tokyo between Newark and Haneda airports.

The Dessert Map in particular will be of interest to those looking for a fresh new angle into understanding the Tokyo, as it covers the major types of desserts that best represent the past, present, and future of the city. But the representatives on hand at the TCVB booth will be able to discuss all of the contrasting historical and contemporary elements that continue make Tokyo one of the most thrilling cities to visit. As the high-level travel professionals, journalists, and consumers at NYTTS provided incredible feedback last year, TCVB looks forward to exceeding all expectations this year with an immersive and inspiring program.

For more information about Tokyo Tokyo Old Meets New at the New York Times Travel Show, contact Tokyo Tourism Representative Office New York at 917-200-4887 / info@tokyo-nyc.com.

