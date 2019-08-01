Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Launches National Franchise Program

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, one of the first nitrogen ice cream shops in the nation, today announced the launch of its national franchise program to expand the concept across the country. With 8 locations currently operating throughout South Florida, Chill-N is poised for explosive growth due to the brand's popularity, high-quality recipes and strong unit economics. The family-run brand uses locally sourced products and has become infamous for its unique ice cream flavors and combinations, all of which are produced through the brand's proprietary software and hardware which allows for consistency and higher production to better serve its customers.

Miami-based Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream was founded in 2012 by millennial entrepreneur Daniel Golik in his garage after several months of perfecting the ideal ice cream equation using liquid nitrogen. Traditional ice cream manufacturers produce ice cream in batches of thousands of gallons and dump multiple 5-gallon pails of "base flavoring", an artificially engineered flavoring substance, into each batch. A Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream batch is only 6 or 8 ounces and uses raw inputs as flavoring, on demand. Chill-N freezes and flavors every serving as it's ordered, right in front of each and every customer. The brand uses real Nutella, real peanut butter, real Dulce de Leche and offers dairy free and vegan options with its coconut milk base.

"Ice cream is a universal and timeless dessert and the idea of making ice cream with liquid nitrogen has always fascinated me, and when we realized we could perfect this concept to share with the larger community, it was a no-brainer," said Daniel Golik, COO and Co-Founder of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. "Since our first store opened in 2012, we've received tremendous support and love from our die-hard fans and I'm excited to expand the Chill-N experience to customers across the country."

Chill-N promoted veteran franchise executive David Leonardo to CEO in May after joining the company at the beginning of the year. Leonardo has served in various high level roles with multi-national brands including Burger King, Wendy's, Arby's, and Pet Supplies Plus. "After speaking with Daniel and doing my due diligence, I was most impressed with the unit economics of the brand and the strength of the ice cream industry in good times and bad," said David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N. "Chill-N appeals to a wide audience and we are eager to onboard the right franchisees who will help us build a strong business with our support and resources."

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is currently seeking experienced single- and multi-unit operators to become a part of the growing brand and develop franchise territories in new markets. The popular ice cream concept offers a proven business model with technology and automation driving low labor costs allowing the franchisor to focus on providing great customer support for its franchisees and a high quality product for its customers. Qualified franchisees should have a net worth of at least $500,000, for a single unit and liquidity of at least $100,000. For more information on Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream's franchise opportunities, please contact 833-77CHILL (833-772-4455) or visit www.chilln.com/franchising.

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is a revolutionary ice cream experience. Founded by Daniel Golik in 2012, Chill-N is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream concepts and features individual servings of ice cream which are flash frozen right before the customer's eyes with liquid nitrogen using the brand's proprietary software and hardware which allows for consistency and higher production to better serve its customers. Customers can choose from a variety of rich flavors and Mix-Ns to customize their unique creation. For more information, visit www.chilln.com.

Media Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream