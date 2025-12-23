Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Wraps Up a Strong 2025 With New Growth and Local Momentum

After another busy year, the Miami-based nitrogen-frozen ice cream brand reports higher sales, smart tech upgrades and an even stronger connection to its fans.

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream , which started in Miami and built its name on made-to-order nitrogen-frozen ice cream, is closing out 2025 on a strong note after a year of steady growth, new ideas, and a bigger focus on community. The brand reported a 3.5% year-over-year increase in same-store sales and a 1% uptick in traffic — a testament to its loyal customer base and commitment to delivering value in every scoop.

"I'm so proud of the perseverance of our employees and our staff to continue to create a value-oriented product that our customers are still drawn to in light of everything that's happening in the world," said CEO David Leonardo . "We continue to see positive sales, and I think that's a testament to who we are."

In 2025, Chill-N added a new store in Miami's Kendall neighborhood and signed a multi-unit development deal in Tucson, Arizona. As it grows, the brand is prioritizing strong real estate and thoughtful franchise partnerships to keep its momentum going.

"We have some franchisees who opened stores this year and are already looking to develop their second or third," Leonardo said. "We're seeing great interest in South Florida markets like Palm Beach County. We're also looking at markets south of Pinecrest that we have yet to penetrate."

The year also brought major advancements in technology for Chill-N. The company enhanced its proprietary software to automate elements of the ice cream-making process, including monitoring the dispensing of liquid nitrogen and ensuring precision through thermal sensors in the mixers.

"These innovations are helping us produce more ice cream efficiently during rushes, even when stores are understaffed," Leonardo said. "We're also working to implement QR code integration next year to further streamline operations, reduce human error and improve speed and accuracy."

In 2025, Chill-N also launched a nationwide delivery initiative, extending the brand's reach far beyond its brick-and-mortar locations. Through its Pint Club, customers can order a curated pack of four custom pints that are shipped directly to their homes anywhere in the United States.

The program was created to serve guests who discover Chill-N while traveling and want to enjoy the product year-round, as well as consumers who struggle to find no-sugar, gluten-free, and vegan ice cream options in their local markets.

"People often fall in love with Chill-N while on vacation," Leonardo said. "The Pint Club gives them a way to stay connected to the brand long after they've gone home, while also meeting the needs of customers who simply don't have access to these kinds of options where they live."

On the marketing front, Chill-N's "Equation of the Week" campaign — a creative, rotating flavor promotion that ran through the holiday season — proved to be a hit with customers. Seasonal flavors like cinnamon and limited-time offerings such as the Dubai chocolate and macadamia base drove traffic and excitement.

Chill-N also strengthened its community impact through the Kindest Kid Challenge, an initiative that encourages children and families to engage in acts of kindness both inside and outside of the store.

"It aligns perfectly with our values," Leonardo said. "You're going to see an entire month-to-month program next year that's going to be not only in-store, but emailed. It's going to be inviting parents and kids to partake in kind activities that go beyond the ice cream."

During the holidays, the brand is spotlighting its gift card program and the nationwide "Pint Club," which allows fans to order and ship four custom pints anywhere in the country.

Looking ahead to 2026, Chill-N plans to build on its growth with new openings, expanded tech integration, and continued community engagement.

"We really keep the customer top of mind and make sure that we can provide something that's not just a great quality product, but at a great value and that's something that I'm most proud of," said Leonardo. "Customers have proven to us this past year that they still believe in our strategy."

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Founded in 2012 in Miami, Fla., by South Florida native Daniel Golik, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream concepts in the nation. The first store opened in the Village of Pinecrest and today the brand has nearly 20 locations in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with nearly a dozen stores in the development pipeline. Each serving of ice cream is flash-frozen before the customer's eyes while utilizing the brand's high-output technology, software, and hardware to produce a faster and more consistent scoop. The proven business model and investment in automation reduce labor costs and allow owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership or to find the nearest location, visit chilln.com .

