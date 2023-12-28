ChillBaby Technologies to Unveil Cammy the Mealtime Cam, a Cutting-edge A.I. Camera Revolutionizing Allergen Detection, at CES 2024

News provided by

pNeo LLC

28 Dec, 2023, 15:35 ET

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChillBaby Technologies is excited to introduce Cammy, an innovative smart-home device specifically tailored for modern parents. Cammy revolutionizes children's mealtime by integrating advanced features like precise allergen detection, which aids parents in identifying potential food allergies in their children, and a choking detection system equipped with emergency guidance. Additionally, it offers a nutrition diary and coaching tool, enabling parents to track and optimize their child's dietary habits. The device also incorporates social sharing, allowing families to easily share their experiences and milestones. This all-in-one solution is designed to ease the complexities of parenting, blending safety, health, and memorable experiences into one seamless package.

In an era where technology plays a crucial role in every stage of the parenting experience, from prenatal guidance to learning development, ChillBaby is at the forefront of innovation with the introduction of Cammy. Cammy's features assist parents in having informed allergy discussions with healthcare professionals, fostering optimal health outcomes for their child. Additionally, Cammy's choking detection system provides immediate alerts and visual instructions, a crucial aid for parents in high-stress situations. This blend of technology and caregiving underscores ChillBaby's commitment to enhancing the safety, health, and well-being of children.

"Cammy gives parents timely, actionable data and serves as a companion in promoting well-being, providing parents with instant insights into potential allergens," says Jason Lowe, CEO of ChillBaby Technologies.

Cammy harnesses the power of machine learning and AI to intelligently monitor, analyze, and respond to potential harm. This technology enables Cammy to not only identify potential safety hazards in real-time, but to capture and preserve cherished family moments, providing a blend of safety and memory-making in one seamless package.

ChillBaby's booth will showcase Cammy through demonstration walkthroughs at CES 2024. See Cammy in action January 9-12, 2024 at the Venetian Expo, Tech West, Level 1, Booth 60666.

About ChillBaby Technologies: ChillBaby Technologies develops and manufactures innovative SMART hardware for the Juvenile products industry. Unlocking new and exciting features for your customers, our SMART systems are designed to be integrated into your existing product lines. We help brands turn their existing products into exciting SMART products improving safety, comfort and wellness! For more information, visit www.chillbabytechnologies.com.

ChillBaby Technologies
Maddison Poteet
877-737-9177
[email protected]

SOURCE pNeo LLC

