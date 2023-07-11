Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts Featured on NBC TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

"Better Basics for Summer" Segment Selects Top Products to Beat the Heat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2023 summer heat wave blistering across the nation, NBC TODAY show chose Chiller Body's patented Cooling Hat Inserts as a top "must have" product to beat the summer heat. The TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager highlighted benefits of Chiller Body's Cooling Hat Inserts to a live audience and how they instantly cool people down.

According to Chiller Body founder Peter Bowman, "The Cooling Hat Inserts have helped thousands of people battle the threat of heat related illnesses (HRI). Our Cooling Hat Inserts are easy to use and solve a real problem for people playing or watching sports, enjoying outdoor activities and especially commercial and industrial workers facing high heat stress conditions this year," says Bowman.

The NBC TODAY segment brought national attention to the Cooling Hat Insert product just as the nation is facing some of the hottest temperatures in recorded history. Bowman says the demand for the Cooling Hat Inserts is continuing to grow as people recognize the health and comfort benefits of staying cool in hot weather conditions.

Chiller Body's Cooling Hat Inserts provide a:

Safe and effective cooling solution that is affordable and durable

Simple rechilling process to provide all day cooling relief

Dual-sided cooling experience for mild or extreme cooling options

Flexibility to fit in most hats, helmets and headwear

Unique cooling petal design that flexes for maximum comfort

The Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts are sold in 2-Pack resealable packages. This allows people to cool off using one insert while the other insert quickly rechills in a cooler or freezer. Cooling Hat Insert 2-Packs sell for $39.95 online and through select retail distributors. Online customers can save 15% off their order using coupon code NBCTODAY.

"We are delighted NBC TODAY recognized our Cooling Hat Inserts as a top product to help people from all walks of life deal with heat stress," says Bowman. "Our goal is to continue educating people they no longer have to suffer in high heat conditions by simply using our Cooling Hat Inserts in conjunction with their favorite headwear."

For more information or to buy, visit http://www.Chillerbody.com

About Chiller Body

Chiller Body was formed in 2020 in St Augustine, Florida when founder Peter Bowman began suffering from heat exhaustion while playing competitive tennis in local USTA tennis leagues. After trying several products on the market at the time, Bowman realized there was no effective cooling solution that worked with existing hats, headwear and helmets. After a year in design and prototyping, Bowman was issued a US patent #11,266,193 for the Cooling Hat Insert and its unique cooling petal design. Today, Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts are sold throughout the world online, select retailers and direct to large corporations that recognize the importance of work-related heat stress safety.

