Chiller Market In Europe to Grow by $ 593.05 Mn during 2021-2025 | Carrier Global Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Sep 23, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio's latest market research report, the chiller market in Europe is expected to grow by $ 593.05 mn during 2021-2025 and register a CAGR of 4.77%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Chiller Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Screw Chillers
- Scroll Chillers
- Centrifugal Chillers
- Other Chillers
- Geography
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the chiller market in Europe include Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Chiller Market in Europe size
- Chiller Market in Europe trends
- Chiller Market in Europe industry analysis
The growing demand for frozen food is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as design and operational issues may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the chiller market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chiller market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chiller market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chiller market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chiller market in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Recovery phase
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Screw chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Scroll chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Centrifugal chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
