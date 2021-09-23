Chiller Market In Europe to Grow by $ 593.05 Mn during 2021-2025 | Carrier Global Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chiller Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Screw Chillers



Scroll Chillers



Centrifugal Chillers



Other Chillers

Geography

Italy



France



Germany



UK



Rest Of Europe

Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the chiller market in Europe include Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Chiller Market in Europe size

size Chiller Market in Europe trends

trends Chiller Market in Europe industry analysis

The growing demand for frozen food is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as design and operational issues may threaten the growth of the market.

Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chiller market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the chiller market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chiller market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chiller market in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Screw chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Scroll chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Centrifugal chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

