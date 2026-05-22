ChillerOne Installs Water-Cooled Screw Chiller in Pepsi Cola in the Philippines

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen ChillerOne Co., Ltd., today announced the successful installation and commissioning of a 100-tons water-cooled screw chiller system at the Pepsi Cola manufacturing facility in Rosario, Philippines. This is ChillerOne's Model TPW-350WDH chiller system, operating on 2 Hanbell-brand semi-hermetic screw compressors, with a closed-loop shell-and-tube evaporator.

ChillerOne water-cooled screw chiller ChillerOne water-cooled screw chiller for Pepsi Cola factory

The newly installed water-cooled screw chiller is fully operational and has been integrated into the factory's PepsiCo beverages production line. It will increase efficiency and ensure beverage processing quality by maintaining the low temperature requirement between 1°C and 4 °C for CO₂ solubility and attain the required beverage stability.

"Installing this chiller was a direct request from the Pepsi Cola factory, as part of the factory's efforts to control temperature during carbonization, inhibiting microbial growth and controlling pressure due to CO₂, which can deform bottles during packaging," said Alex Lee, ChillerOne Technical Manager. "After testing and commissioning, we are glad our client can now stabilize production, improve efficiency, and achieve the desired quality of their PepsiCo beverages. As a company, we continue to offer innovative chiller solutions, with varying load capacities and energy efficiency to help our clients reduce production costs."

The Model TPW-350WDH chiller systems use R407C refrigerant, and can achieve operating energy efficiency (EER) of up to ~4.4–4.8 W/W with high part-load efficiency. It has a glycol-chilled water temperature system and a waterproof design for outdoor installation.

For more information about the chiller model, visit: ChillerOne water-cooled screw chiller.

About Pepsi Cola

Based in the Philippines, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI) is an exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages, like Pepsi and Mountain Dew. With over 7 bottling facilities across the country and remains the second largest bottler by market share in the Philippines.

About ChillerOne

Founded in 2007, ChillerOne is a global leader in chiller systems design and manufacturing in China. The company focuses on producing industry-specific chiller systems, from AI Data Center chillers, MRI, and beverages to plastic processing. ChillerOne supplies efficient chillers, equipped with VFD, and modern compressors for part-load efficiency.

Media Contacts:

ChillerOne

Phone: +86-18620340004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ChillerOne Co., Ltd.