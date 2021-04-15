CHIME And HLTH Announce Launch Of ViVE, The New Digital Health Industry Event

"The rate of change in healthcare today is exponentially faster than it was a decade ago," said CHIME Board of Trustees Chair John Kravitz, Corporate CIO at Geisinger. "We are seeing digital innovations that are vastly improving the delivery and management of care for the communities that we serve. Our members are enthusiastic about the direction the industry is going and the opportunity to enrich health and care with digital technology. As an industry-leading event that will convene executive leaders from across the health and care spectrum, ViVE positions our members to lead that change."

"With rapid digital health adoption and accelerated readiness to accept new modes of care delivery and engagement, there's a pressing need to convene health IT executives around digital transformation," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH. "ViVE was created to respond to the demand for a reimagined health technology event during this exciting and tumultuous time for healthcare and provides a complement to HLTH's digital health innovation ecosystem event in the Fall."

"The creative energy between the HLTH and CHIME teams was evident from the beginning," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "We share a vision for what an event should offer: fresh, invigorating learning and networking opportunities in a purposeful environment. ViVE, the result of this collaboration, will be the catalyst to advance health and care."

The CHIME and HLTH collaboration represents the new powerhouse presence in the health events arena. CHIME brings expertise in high-quality, peer-driven education and a global community of senior and executive digital health leaders, while HLTH draws digital changemakers and innovators from across the health ecosystem. ViVE will build on these strengths to create a setting built on relationships and respect; that fosters rapid problem solving and business growth and engenders collaboration between leaders with many different perspectives. The ViVE 2022 experience will feature:

Programming and specialty events with top thought leaders shaping tech-enabled healthcare and addressing key issues in digital health innovation

CHIME's signature Spring Forum providing high-quality education and networking opportunities for CHIME members and CHIME Foundation firm members

The ViVE Expo that will recognize the unique needs of sponsors, exhibitors and partners and deliver customized experiences in a creative setting

1-to-1 curated matchmaking, through the ViVE Hosted Buyer program that pairs digital health vendors with interested buyers

Mission-driven events and giving back initiatives including the HLTH Foundation's Techquity Impact Program, focused on realizing health equity through technology; and a gala to support the Foundation's initiatives promoting equity, inclusion and opportunity in healthcare

About ViVE

Developed by healthcare transformation leaders HLTH and CHIME , ViVE is an annual event intentionally designed for progressive digital health leaders innovating across the spectrum of health and care. ViVE offers an immersive environment for gaining insight into and networking with digital health's disruptors and influencers. With its emphasis on community, creativity, productivity, flexibility, and new ideas, ViVE is where the digital health community will come together to impact the transformation of health and care. ViVE's inaugural event will be held March 6-9, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. viveevent.com .

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 56 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a new health ecosystem. For more information, please visit hlth.com.

