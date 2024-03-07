Chime Biologics Achieves ISO 27001 Certification to Strengthen Information Security in the CDMO Industry

WUHAN, China, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Biologics, a leading global CDMO that enables its partners' success in biologics, today announced that it has obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification on information security management systems.

After passing rigorous reviews on all the items of the control standards, Chime Biologics has obtained ISO 27001 certification, which is an internationally recognized standard for information security management.

Dr. Jimmy Wei, President of Chime Biologics, said, "We are very proud to achieve ISO 27001 certification. As a global CDMO, Chime Biologics has always emphasized on protecting clients' data and information and has comprehensive experience in data and information security. It is an important milestone that will further strengthen our global information security standards and our ability to be a trusted global partner."

Chime Biologics has three global ISO certifications, including ISO 14001 Environmental management systems certification, ISO 45001 Occupational health and safety management systems certification and ISO 27001 Information security management systems certification, demonstrating our full commitment in the environment protection, employees' health and safety, as well as information security.

About Chime Biologics

Chime Biologics is a leading CDMO that has introduced the first modular biopharmaceutical plant KUBio in the world to empower its partners' success in biologics in the whole process from cell line development to commercial manufacturing. Relying on cell line development and advanced technology development from our Shanghai Innovation Center and proven success in IND-enabling through BLA filing at its Wuhan plant, Chime Biologics is providing a one-stop CMC solution for biopharmaceutical customers around the world. We share a common goal to make cutting-edge biomedicines affordable and accessible to all patients globally, fulfilling its commitment to human health. For more information, please visit www.chimebiologics.com .

