CHIME Honors 18 Organizations for Achieving Highest Level of Digital Health Excellence in 2025 Digital Health Most Wired (DHMW) Survey

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), the leading professional organization for digital health leaders, today announced the distinguished recipients of the 2025 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired (DHMW) survey's Level 10 designation—the highest achievement awarded through its internationally recognized assessment of healthcare technology excellence.

Digital Health Most Wired Survey

A total of 18 organizations across acute, ambulatory, and long-term, post-acute care settings achieved Level 10 status, surpassing rigorous performance standards and setting a new benchmark for digital maturity in healthcare innovation and leadership.

This year's survey introduced a modernized methodology designed to reflect the realities and rapid acceleration of today's health technology landscape. The updated scoring framework now includes expanded evaluations of AI adoption, virtual care programs, digital pathology, cybersecurity capabilities, climate resilience, and the emergence of new care delivery models in 2025 and beyond.

The new dimensional scoring model further democratizes performance recognition, fairly assessing health systems based on size, complexity, risk, and available resources. This evolution ensures that organizations ranging from small rural hospitals to very large academic systems are evaluated equitably, recognizing both foundational digital health excellence and innovation at scale.

"This year's survey marks an important milestone in how we measure and understand digital maturity across healthcare," said Russ Branzell, President and CEO of CHIME. "As the industry evolves, we recognize the urgent need for a more precise, equitable, and actionable framework—one that not only captures where health systems stand today but illuminates a clear path forward. This year's enhanced scope and methodology empower digital health leaders with deeper, data-driven insights to guide strategic investment, measure progress and value with precision, and accelerate transformation in care delivery."

The 2025 Digital Health Most Wired survey includes results from more than 50,000 care providers worldwide, offering a global perspective on how healthcare organizations are leveraging technology to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and elevate the patient and provider experience.

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report through the Digital Health Analytics (DHA) portal, offering detailed insights into performance metrics across nine key segments:

Infrastructure

Security

Administration

Supply chain

Analytics/data management

Interoperability/population health

Patient engagement

Innovation

Clinical quality/safety

This year's Level 10 designees demonstrated exceptional digital maturity and strategic alignment across multiple domains of transformation. Their achievements reflect a shared commitment to reimagining healthcare through data-driven innovation, operational agility, and people-focused, technology-enabled digital ecosystems.

Eighteen healthcare organizations achieved Level 10 distinction—the highest honor awarded in the 2025 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey. The recipients are AdventHealth (Florida); Baptist Health System (Jacksonville, Florida); Bon Secours Mercy Health (Ohio); El Camino Health (California); Geisinger Health (Pennsylvania); MultiCare Health System (Washington); Northeast Georgia Health System (Georgia); NYU Langone Health (New York); Parkview Health (Indiana); Southcoast Health System (Massachusetts); Stanford Health Care (California); UCHealth (Colorado); UNC Health (North Carolina); University Health (Texas); University of Utah Health (Utah); Virtua Health (New Jersey); The MetroHealth System (Ohio); and West Virginia University Health System (West Virginia).

CHIME will formally recognize these distinguished Level 10 honorees on November 11, 2025, during the CHIME25 Fall Forum in San Antonio, TX, which runs from November 10-13th.

For additional details on the 2025 Digital Health Most Wired survey and the complete list of all Level 7-10 award recipients, visit the DHMW resource page.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is the leading professional organization for digital health executives and leaders. CHIME provides a trusted, collaborative environment where members and partners connect, share best practices, advance professional development, and advocate for the effective use of information and technology to improve health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

