Chime Partners With FairPlay to Embed Fairness Into Its Algorithmic Decisions

Chime will incorporate FairPlay's Fairness-as-a-Service solutions to further its mission of helping everyday Americans unlock financial progress

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FairPlay , the world's first Fairness-as-a-Service™ company, today announced a customer relationship with Chime , a financial technology platform founded on the belief that everyday people deserve access to helpful, transparent and fair banking services to unlock financial progress.

Chime will implement FairPlay's solutions in the underwriting models powering the financial products available through its platform. This will enable Chime to address more members' core needs: namely accessing short-term liquidity and building credit.

Founded in 2020, FairPlay works with financial services companies to provide real-time fairness testing, monitoring and optimization solutions that identify blind spots in algorithms and provide automated "second-looks" to improve the decisioning systems impacting people's lives. FairPlay's tools are designed to drive growth, reduce risk, keep pace with ever-evolving regulatory requirements, and improve positive outcomes for consumers.

"Chime continues to disrupt the status quo in financial services for the benefit of everyday Americans. Partnering with FairPlay is consistent with that ethos, as it helps address the systemic biases pervasive in certain technologies. Leveraging the use of this innovative technology will enable us to serve more members and address their most pressing financial needs," said Xiongwen Rui, Chief Risk Officer, Chime.

"FairPlay tools get models into production faster and more responsibly by automating fairness testing, monitoring model biases, and identifying opportunities to be fairer within one's risk tolerance," said Kareem Saleh, founder and CEO of FairPlay. "Chime is a leader in using technology to increase financial access and liquidity for millions of Americans. We're pleased to help Chime in its mission to deliver better, fairer financial products."

