Chime Solutions closes on a $30 Million Recapitalization Investment with BBH Capital Partners

MORROW, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Solutions ("Chime"), a provider of customer contact services and one of the largest and fastest-growing minority-owned businesses in the country, announced that it has closed on a $30 million recapitalization investment with BBH Capital Partners ("BBHCP"), the private investing arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. ("BBH") on October 29, 2020. The recapitalization, made through BBH Capital Partners Opportunities Fund, L.P. ("CP Opportunities Fund"), aims to provide Chime with a long-term, well-capitalized financial partner who will support Chime's growth strategy. The capital raise will support Chime's business process outsourcing solutions and its mission of creating economic and social impacts in underserved communities across the country. Chime has rapidly grown to over 2,500 employees since its founding in 2016 by partnering with Fortune 1000 corporations providing high-value, outsourced customer contact solutions. The growth capital investment from BBHCP will enable Chime to continue its expansion into new markets and invest in next-generation customer experience technologies to support corporations seeking high quality, competitive cost solutions from outsourced partners located in the U.S.

CEO and Founder Mark Wilson stated, "With the support and expertise of BBHCP, Chime will continue to innovate and support our clients' complex requirements, while solidifying our position as the emerging leader in the customer contact industry. We are excited to partner with BBHCP as we aspire to change the narrative in underserved communities and impact lives as we deliver high-impact solutions to our clients."

"We were impressed with Chime's management team, customer-centric delivery model, and operational excellence. We also recognize the progress Chime has made through its entrenched relationships with blue-chip customers and near-term growth prospects. We value and support Chime's differentiated business model, creating a positive social impact and career opportunities for underserved communities. We look forward to helping drive Chime's ongoing influence and success in this regard as their equity partner," commented Donald Hardie, Managing Director of BBH and Co-Manager of CP Opportunities Fund.

Chime Solutions, a privately owned, certified minority and woman-owned business, provides U.S.-based customer contact services for its clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, insurance, health care, automotive, and telecommunications. Chime Solutions specializes in providing clients flexible, high-quality business process outsourcing solutions with an emphasis on inbound customer care. Chime Solutions delivers steady-state and seasonal customer care support that offers reliable, secure, and personalized conversations with its clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Chime is a different kind of outsourcing contact center partner; one who offers an integrated strategic partnership approach to its clients by providing both a low-cost service delivery model combined with its high value differentiated solutions.

BBHCP, a private equity strategy of BBH, provides highly customized capital solutions to growth-oriented lower middle-market companies. BBHCP has the flexibility to act as a control or non-control investor and can structure investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt as needed. BBHCP typically invests between $10 million and $175 million per platform investment and supports a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations (including dividend recapitalizations), buy-and-build strategies, and acquisitions.

BBH is a privately held financial institution that has been a thought leader and solutions provider for more than 200 years. The firm serves individuals, families, businesses, and institutions in its three business lines: Private Banking, Investment Management, and Investor Services. BBH's culture of accountability fosters deep and lasting relationships built on commitment, adaptability, and trust. The company is independent, selective, and specialized by design.

BBH Private Banking's singular focus is helping clients achieve their vision of success for their families, wealth, businesses, and institutions. We seek to first understand each client's unique circumstances and objectives and then offer our perspective and experience as an investor, trusted advisor, and capital provider for over 200 years to help them accomplish their goals. We partner with clients across three main business areas: Multi-Family Office, Private Business Solutions, and Endowment & Foundation Management.

BBH operates a global business with 17 locations, including Beijing, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dublin, Grand Cayman, Hong Kong, Jersey City, Kraków, London, Luxembourg, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Wilmington and Zürich. For more information about BBH, please visit www.bbh.com.

