Chime Solutions Expands Job Opportunities in Atlanta and Beyond

Chime's commitment to fostering a sense of family among their team members starts at the top. Led by Chief Executive Officer, Mark Wilson, Chime works tirelessly to build an employee-centric culture with a driving goal of providing employees with a rewarding job experience.

"We created a culture that is designed to allow every employee to win both inside and outside of the workplace."

"It's an honor to be a part of our employees' lives and to see the transformation that happens when someone enjoys their work, is fairly compensated, and developed both personally and professionally," said Wilson. "We've not only redefined customer service through our employee centric service delivery model, but we've also created a workplace culture that is designed to allow every employee to win both inside and outside of the workplace."

A family business in the truest sense of the word, Chime hails their team chemistry as the key to their achievements. The Wilson family has a long and successful history of building business ventures in the metro Atlanta area and their collective approach at Chime is a culmination of their previous entrepreneurial accomplishments.

Culture-conscious and mission-driven, Chime's leadership knows first-hand how important it is to provide workforce development opportunities to minority talent pools. A 2018 Business Insider article stated that the average person spends more than 90,000 hours of their lifetime at work, and positive workplace cultures are consistently cited as drivers of employee retention and high productivity.

"Economic uncertainty has impacted many Americans in the last year, but even more so for minority communities," said Wilson. "At Chime Solutions, we are laser-focused on providing upward mobility opportunities for our team while they provide the absolute best-in-class service to our customers."

To learn more about job opportunities at Chime Solutions, please visit www.chimesolutions.com.

