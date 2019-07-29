NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimene Van Gundy is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Real Estate as CEO and Founder of Outstanding Real Estate Solutions and Creator of the 'Mobile Home Millionaire' System.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

On a mission to help single professionals explore passive income opportunities through investment in Mobile Homes, Mrs. Van Gundy discovered this under-realized investing niche in 2015. Trailblazing a path for others to follow and turn their financial situations around, Mrs. Van Gundy considers Mobile Home investing to be an untapped goldmine, proven by her unprecedented success in the field through the establishment of Outstanding Real Estate Solutions. A typically unfamiliar investment opportunity to the general young-professional, Mrs. Van Gundy alleviates the stressors of embarking on a foreign business venture by coining a simple and straightforward 10-step Mobile Home Investing System, Mobile Home Millionaire. She is committed to changing lives and providing housing to as many people as possible; Mrs. Van Gundy is the Queen of Mobile Homes.

Mrs. Van Gundy earned her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from The University of Texas at San Antonio in 2006.

In recognition of a prosperous career, Mrs. Van Gundy has been inducted into the Rich Dad International Hall of Fame and has been featured in a collaborative book titled "Wealth for Women" where she was identified as one of the top 10 Female Real Estate Investors in the country. She is additionally an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R which is an organization that recognizes women excellence.

When she finds free time, Mrs. Van Gundy enjoys dancing and riding horses. She is also an active member of her community, specifically as a donor to Guardians of the Children Hill Country Chapter, a local organization dedicated to stopping child abuse.

Mrs. Van Gundy would like to dedicate this recognition to her Husband Chad Van Gundy, and their five children, Brandon, Issabella, Carter, Alora and Paislie.

For more information, please visit https://www.mobilehomemillions.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

