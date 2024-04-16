Chimeron Bio receives NIH (NCI) Innovative Concept Award for mRNA cancer vaccine development

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimeron Bio, a Philadelphia-headquartered biotech company, has received a 2024 National Institutes of Health's Small Business Innovation Research Innovative Concept Award through the National Cancer Institute. The funding will support Chimeron Bio's program developing a cancer vaccine against an inherited form of colorectal cancer.

Chimeron Bio will seek to develop a specialized vaccine using the company's patented chimeric, multiplexed nanoparticle. The vaccine will utilize the company's self-amplifying mRNA platform to train the immune system to target mutated, cancer-associated proteins in colorectal cancer cells.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to implement our mRNA platform in the cancer vaccine space," said Kevin Heyeck, CEO. "Cancer vaccine research is an imperative for medical science moving into the future, and we're uniquely equipped to advance this field to address unmet needs for cancer patients."

"We are grateful that the National Cancer Institute recognizes potential in Chimeron Bio's unique approach to cancer vaccines with this support," said Dr. Antonin de Fougerolles, Chimeron Board member.

This program builds on Chimeron's cancer vaccine efforts within its cancer-focused platform that includes immune-oncology and in-vivo CAR cell therapy.

About Chimeron Bio

Chimeron Bio is an early-stage biotech company focused on breakthrough treatments of cancer. Chimeron's patented Multiplex nanoparticle and self-amplifying mRNA technology enables delivery of multiple genes to transform the complex tumor micro-environment with a unique "All-in-One" treatment approach. Chimeron is developing a high-impact pipeline for the creation and delivery therapeutics with the potential for meaningful patient results. For more information, visit www.chimeron.com.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91024C00011.

