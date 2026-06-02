Chimney Collective Announces Formation of Leading Residential Chimney and Fireplace Services Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jun. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimney Collective, a newly formed residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform, today announced its official launch through the combination of three leading regional service providers: Ashbusters, Felgemacher Masonry and Chimney, and Mid-Valley Chimney and Masonry.

The formation of Chimney Collective brings together established operators serving homeowners across Tennessee, South Carolina, New York, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The platform is a premier network of residential chimney and fireplace services companies focused on delivering high quality service, technical expertise, team member development, and long-term growth.

Chimney Collective was created to address the growing need for trusted, professional chimney and fireplace service providers in a fragmented residential services market. By partnering with proven local companies, Chimney Collective aims to preserve the reputation, relationships, and operating culture of each business while providing additional resources, shared best practices, training, and operational support.

"The formation of Chimney Collective represents an exciting milestone for our team, our partner companies, and the chimney and fireplace services industry," said Rhett Hogan, Co-Founder. "Ashbusters, Felgemacher, and Mid-Valley each bring a strong legacy of high-quality service, technical expertise, commitment to homeowners, and team development. Together, we are building a platform that honors those local roots while creating new opportunities for our teams, customers, and future partners," said Branson Tibbs, Co-Founder.

The founding companies of Chimney Collective include:

Ashbusters - Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ashbusters is led by Mark Stoner, a leading voice and pioneer in the industry. The business provides chimney sweeping, inspections, repairs, masonry, fireplace services, dryer vent services, and related residential services. Ashbusters has been in business for more than 30 years and is supported by a strong team of CSIA-certified professionals. (ashbusters.net)

Felgemacher Masonry and Chimney - Felgemacher Masonry and Chimney is a third-generation chimney and fireplace company, led by Kurt, Lisa, and Eric Felgemacher. The business provides chimney cleaning, inspections, repair, restoration, venting, hearth, and masonry services. The company traces its roots to 1953 and has served homeowners in Western New York for decades. (www.felgemachermasonry.com)

Mid-Valley Chimney and Masonry - Mid-Valley Chimney Repair and Sweep is a family-owned, full-service chimney, fireplace, and masonry provider led by Matt Simpson and serving the greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Hamilton, and Franklin, Ohio areas, as well as parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The company provides chimney inspections, sweeping, repairs, relining, leak repair, masonry work, fireplace services, and related solutions. (mid-valleychimney.com)

The Chimney Collective platform is founded upon the following attributes:

Trusted Local Brands: Chimney Collective is built around established local operators with strong market reputations and longstanding customer relationships.

Chimney Collective is built around established local operators with strong market reputations and longstanding customer relationships. Comprehensive Residential Services: The platform brings together expertise across chimney sweeping, inspections, repair, restoration, relining, masonry, fireplace services, appliance venting services, and related residential service solutions.

The platform brings together expertise across chimney sweeping, inspections, repair, restoration, relining, masonry, fireplace services, appliance venting services, and related residential service solutions. Commitment to Safety and Technical Excellence: Chimney Collective partner companies emphasize certified technicians, detailed inspections, customer education, and high-quality service standards.

Chimney Collective partner companies emphasize certified technicians, detailed inspections, customer education, and high-quality service standards. Resources for Growth: Chimney Collective supports its partner companies with operational resources, human resources support and investment, shared best practices, and strategic growth initiatives while maintaining the local identity and customer-first culture that made each business successful.

"This launch is about bringing together exceptional companies that share the same values: doing the job right, taking care of customers, investing in employees, and building enduring local service businesses," added Mark Stoner, Ashbusters. "We believe Chimney Collective can become the partner of choice for owners who want to preserve their legacy while accelerating the next phase of growth."

SOURCE Chimney Collective