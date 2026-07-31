Chimney Collective Announces Partnership with American Chimney & Fireplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimney Collective, a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform, today announced its partnership with American Chimney & Fireplace, a chimney and fireplace services company serving homeowners throughout the greater Louisville, Kentucky, and Southern Indiana region.

Founded in 2007, American Chimney & Fireplace provides chimney inspections and sweeping, masonry repair and rebuilding, chimney liners, caps and covers, waterproofing, fireplace and stove sales and installation, gas fireplace services, furnace flue services, and related home safety solutions. The company operates two Louisville locations, including a showroom featuring a broad selection of fireplaces, inserts, and stoves.

The partnership marks Chimney Collective's continued expansion through relationships with exceptional local operators that share the platform's commitment to technical expertise, customer service, employee development, and long-term stewardship.

"We are excited to welcome American Chimney & Fireplace to Chimney Collective," said Branson Tibbs, Co-Founder of Chimney Collective. "Doug and his team have built an outstanding business grounded in safety, technical expertise, dependable service, and a genuine commitment to their customers. American Chimney represents exactly the type of trusted, locally established company we are proud to support."

American Chimney & Fireplace has served the Louisville community for nearly two decades and believes valued clients deserve a level of service, care, and consideration that extends beyond the price they pay for a service or repair. Its certified and licensed professionals perform chimney cleaning, video-assisted inspections, repairs, rebuilding, and fireplace installations, with a focus on transparency, workmanship, and protecting the safety and comfort of homeowners.

"Partnering with Chimney Collective represents an exciting next chapter for American Chimney & Fireplace," said Doug Hetsch, Owner of American Chimney & Fireplace. "Frances and I are proud of the reputation we have built by taking care of our customers, performing high-quality work, and putting safety first. This partnership will allow us to preserve the local identity and values that have guided our company while providing additional resources and opportunities for our employees and supporting the business' continued growth throughout the Louisville region."

Chimney Collective is focused on building a premier network of trusted chimney, fireplace, and masonry service providers by partnering with leading operators and teams. The platform supports its partner companies with operational resources, recruiting and training support, shared best practices, technology and process improvements, and strategic growth initiatives while preserving the local brands, cultures, and customer relationships that made each business successful.

"American Chimney & Fireplace is an outstanding addition to Chimney Collective and meaningfully strengthens our presence in an attractive and growing market," added Rhett Hogan, Co-Founder of Chimney Collective. "The company's comprehensive service offering, experienced team, strong local reputation, and commitment to doing every job the right way provide an excellent foundation for continued growth. We look forward to working alongside the entire American Chimney team for many years to come."

About Chimney Collective

Chimney Collective is a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform focused on building a premier network of trusted local service providers that deliver professional chimney sweeping, inspections, repair, restoration, relining, masonry, fireplace services, appliance venting services, and related residential service solutions. Chimney Collective partners with leading owner-operators to support long-term growth while preserving the local brands, customer relationships, and cultures that made each business successful.

About American Chimney & Fireplace

American Chimney & Fireplace is a chimney, fireplace, and masonry services company based in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded in 2007, the company provides chimney inspections and sweeping, chimney and masonry repairs, rebuilding, relining, waterproofing, fireplace and stove sales and installation, furnace flue services, and related residential solutions throughout greater Louisville and surrounding communities in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

SOURCE Chimney Collective