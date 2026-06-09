Chimney Collective Announces Partnership with Midcoast Chimney & Masonry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimney Collective, a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform, today announced its partnership with Midcoast Chimney & Masonry, a chimney, masonry, fireplace, and stove services company serving homeowners across Midcoast Maine.

Based in Rockport, Maine, Midcoast Chimney & Masonry provides chimney inspections and sweeping, masonry repair and rebuilding, chimney liners, custom chimney caps, waterproofing, and fireplace and stove sales, installation, maintenance, and repair. The company serves Midcoast communities from Wiscasset to Belfast and operates a Rockport showroom.

The partnership marks Chimney Collective's continued expansion through relationships with exceptional local operators that share the platform's commitment to technical expertise, customer service, and employee development.

"We are excited to welcome Midcoast Chimney & Masonry to Chimney Collective," said Branson Tibbs, Co-Founder of Chimney Collective. "Taylor, Lauren, and their team have built a highly respected business rooted in fire safety, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to the communities they serve. Midcoast represents exactly the type of local partner we are proud to support."

Founded by firefighters, Midcoast Chimney & Masonry emphasizes certified technical expertise and a safety-first approach to chimney and fireplace services and is supported by their CSIA-certified technicians, 300+ five-star reviews, and complete service offering designed for the unique conditions of coastal Maine homes. In 2025, Midcoast Chimney & Masonry acquired longtime Rockport business Smith and May creating an integrated full-service provider offering chimney, masonry, wood heat, and gas heat solutions.

"Joining Chimney Collective is an exciting next step for Midcoast Chimney & Masonry," said Taylor Benzie, Owner. "Lauren and I are proud of the business our team has built and the trust we have earned across Midcoast Maine. This partnership allows us to continue serving our customers with the same local team and values while gaining additional resources to support our employees, expand our capabilities, and grow the business for the long term."

Chimney Collective is focused on building a premier network of trusted chimney, fireplace, and masonry service providers by partnering with leading operators and teams. The platform supports its partner companies with operational resources, recruiting and training support, shared best practices, and strategic growth initiatives while preserving the local brands, cultures, and customer relationships that made each business successful.

"Midcoast is an outstanding addition to Chimney Collective and strengthens our presence in an attractive market with meaningful demand for high-quality chimney, masonry, fireplace, and stove services," added Chimney Collective Co-Founder Rhett Hogan. "We look forward to working with Taylor, Lauren, and the entire Midcoast team as they continue to build on their strong reputation and serve homeowners throughout the region."

About Chimney Collective

Chimney Collective is a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform focused on building a premier network of trusted local service providers that deliver professional chimney sweeping, inspections, repair, restoration, relining, masonry, fireplace services, appliance venting services, and related residential service solutions. Chimney Collective partners with leading owner-operators to support long-term growth while preserving the local brands, customer relationships, and cultures that made each business successful.

About Midcoast Chimney & Masonry

Midcoast Chimney & Masonry is a chimney, masonry, fireplace, and stove services company based in Rockport, Maine. The company provides chimney inspections and sweeping, masonry services, chimney liners, chimney caps, waterproofing, fireplace and stove sales and installation, and ongoing service and repair for homeowners across Midcoast Maine.

SOURCE Chimney Collective