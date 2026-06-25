Chimney Collective Welcomes Three New Leaders to Support Continued Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimney Collective, a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform, today announced the addition of three new leaders to its executive team: Brent Travers as Vice President of Finance and Controller, Coady Rapp as Vice President of Human Resources, and Mike Morrow as Vice President of Operations.

These appointments reflect Chimney Collective's continued investment in building a strong leadership foundation to support its partner companies, employees, and long-term growth strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Brent, Coady, and Mike to Chimney Collective," said Rhett Hogan, Co-Founder. "Chimney Collective was built around the belief that great residential service businesses are powered by great people. As we continue to grow, Brent, Coady, and Mike will play important roles in helping us build the systems, processes, and support infrastructure needed to serve our customers, empower our teams, and create enduring value for our partner companies."

Brent Travers joins Chimney Collective as Vice President of Finance and Controller. Brent brings deep accounting and financial operations experience, with a background in audit and assurance, multi-site financial operations, and finance team leadership. His background will support Chimney Collective's financial infrastructure, reporting, controls, and continued growth initiatives.

Coady Rapp joins Chimney Collective as Vice President of Human Resources. Coady brings significant experience as a human resources executive. In her role, Rapp will focus on human resource technology, employee experience, recruiting, training, leadership development, and the continued strengthening of Chimney Collective's culture across its growing platform.

Mike Morrow joins Chimney Collective as Vice President of Operations. Mike brings meaningful experience leading growth projects, operational improvements, and M&A-related initiatives. His operating background will help Chimney Collective support field execution, integration, process improvement, and best-practice sharing across its partner companies.

"Brent, Coady, and Mike each bring highly relevant experience in areas that are critical to scaling a people-first residential services platform: financial operations, human resources leadership, and operational execution. Their leadership will help us support our partner companies while preserving the local brands, customer relationships, and employee cultures that make each business special," added Branson Tibbs, Co-Founder.

Chimney Collective is focused on building a premier network of trusted chimney, fireplace, and masonry service providers. The platform partners with leading owner-operators and local teams to support long-term growth while maintaining the customer-first culture and local identity of each business.

About Chimney Collective

Chimney Collective is a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform focused on building a premier network of trusted local service providers that deliver professional chimney sweeping, inspections, repair, restoration, relining, masonry, fireplace services, appliance venting services, and related residential service solutions. Chimney Collective partners with leading owner-operators to support long-term growth while preserving the local brands, customer relationships, and cultures that made each business successful.

SOURCE Chimney Collective