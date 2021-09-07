Chimney Safety Institute of America Announces Appointment of New President and Executive Board
Sep 07, 2021, 09:10 ET
PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy Nelms, owner of Sweeps & Ladders Chimney Service in Franklin, TN as their new board president, succeeding Chuck Roydhouse, owner of Clean Sweep of Anne Arundel County.
Spending more than thirteen years in fire service prior to starting his business, Nelms has used his experience as a former Williamson County firefighter to keep area homes safe and has made it his mission to educate homeowners on how to prevent fires from happening in the first place. Having been certified with CSIA for over eleven years, Nelms has earned the impressive distinction of CSIA Master Chimney Sweep® - an award given to those professionals who go above and beyond in their efforts to stay at the very front of the chimney and venting industry. Nelms has served on the board of directors since 2017 and has previously held the title of vice president.
"The CSIA is all of us. In order for us to succeed, we need everyone's help. I look forward to everyone's input, suggestions and ideas," says Tommy Nelms. "I really am excited to go to work for the CSIA and for all of you. What we do matters and we're going to do big things."
Other new appointments to the executive board include John Ceaser of Ceaser Chimney Service, Inc., Vice President, Kurt Felgemacher of Felgemacher Masonry, Secretary, and Avery Soderman of Wells & Sons Chimney Service, Treasurer.
About the Chimney Safety Institute of America
The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems. Since 1983, CSIA has been the industry leader in chimney and venting education. Our nationally recognized credentials include the CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep®, CSIA Certified Chimney Specialist®, CSIA Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician®, and CSIA Master Chimney Sweep®.
SOURCE Chimney Safety Institute of America
