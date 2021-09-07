Chimney Safety Institute of America Announces Appointment of New President and Executive Board

What we do matters and we're going to do big things. Tweet this

"The CSIA is all of us. In order for us to succeed, we need everyone's help. I look forward to everyone's input, suggestions and ideas," says Tommy Nelms. "I really am excited to go to work for the CSIA and for all of you. What we do matters and we're going to do big things."

Other new appointments to the executive board include John Ceaser of Ceaser Chimney Service, Inc., Vice President, Kurt Felgemacher of Felgemacher Masonry, Secretary, and Avery Soderman of Wells & Sons Chimney Service, Treasurer.

About the Chimney Safety Institute of America

The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems. Since 1983, CSIA has been the industry leader in chimney and venting education. Our nationally recognized credentials include the CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep®, CSIA Certified Chimney Specialist®, CSIA Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician®, and CSIA Master Chimney Sweep®.

