Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) Expands Certifications

For the CSIA, having the equipment to do the job isn't good enough. That's why, in 1983, the non-profit set out to change the industry and protect homeowners through public awareness efforts and the education and certification of industry professionals.

The CSIA's mission is to reduce the fire and carbon monoxide risk associated with chimney venting and clothes dryers, and the organization has been the industry leader in chimney and venting education for nearly 40 years. Their nationally recognized credentials include:

CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep

CSIA-Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician

CSIA Master Chimney Sweep

In order to bring the chimney industry in line with other trades, which offer apprentice, journeyman, and master level certification, Chuck Roydhouse, President of CSIA, is proud to announce the creation of a fourth certification: The CSIA-Certified Chimney Specialist.

This new credential will create an education and training path consisting of additional academic and hands-on education for CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep credential holders on their way to becoming CSIA-Master Chimney Sweeps.

CSIA is the standard of excellence in the chimney and venting industry. Training and certifying masters in the trade helps ensure homeowners all over the U.S. continue to have a trusted and tenured resource to turn to when they need professionals for their home heating and venting systems.

To find a CSIA-certified sweep in your area, head to https://web.csia.org/search .

About CSIA

The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems.

CSIA is the only non-profit national training academy for chimney technicians, and the CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep® credential is acknowledged by industry organizations, insurance underwriters, local, state, and federal agencies as the measure of a chimney and venting technician's knowledge about the evaluation and maintenance of chimney and venting systems.

