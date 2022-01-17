Chimney Safety Institute of America Launches New Website

We are so excited to have an updated, robust site that educates both the public and the industry professionals. Tweet this

"Connecting homeowners to the information they need to keep their families safe and their homes working properly and efficiently has always been of utmost importance to us," says Education Director, Russ Dimmitt. "We are so excited to have an updated, robust site that educates both the public and the industry professionals."

CSIA invites visitors to explore the new website. Industry professionals will find the same, great information they've come to expect from CSIA, plus new features like "How to Become a Chimney Sweep" and an entire Sales section. Homeowners should check out "Chimney Inspections: What You Need to Know" and see who their local CSIA Certified technicians are to schedule their next chimney inspection.

For more information on Chimney Safety Institute of America and to view the site, please visit www.csia.org.

SOURCE Chimney Safety Institute of America