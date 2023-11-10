Chin Augmentation Market to Reach $2.01 Billion by 2030, Driven by Changing Aesthetic Trends and Regulatory Recognition

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chin Augmentation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Surgical, Non-Surgical), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-use (Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Hospitals, MedSpas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chin augmentation market size is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the market is attributed to the changing aesthetic needs, recognition of dermal fillers for chin augmentation by regulatory bodies, and growing collaboration between manufacturers and other service intermediaries.

Moreover, the growing aging population globally propels the demand for chin augmentation as various aesthetic surgeries focused on the face and head are preferred by the adult population who portray signs of aging. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons report in 2020, hyaluronic acid-based fillers were used predominantly in those aged between 40 to 54 years.

The availability to finance cosmetic surgeries at distributed monthly cost propels patients to undergo cosmetic procedures such as chin augmentation in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany. Furthermore, leading manufacturers of dermal fillers are actively collaborating with service providers to increase their product-target penetration.

For instance, in April 2022, PatientFi and Allergan Aesthetics expanded their marketing agreement, allowing the former company to provide financing options to the latter's product portfolio. The agreement will propel the usage of Juvederm fillers such as Volluma and Volux for chin augmentation procedures.

Chin Augmentation Market Report Highlights

  • The global market was estimated at USD 1.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion in 2030
  • The global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030
  • In 2022, North America dominated the market in terms of a revenue share of 34.95%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing acceptability of cosmetic procedures, growing product approvals from federal regulatory bodies, and a rising number of service providers
  • The surgical segment dominated the revenue share in 2022 and accounted for 69.62% in 2022 of the market
  • Cosmetic surgery centers dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.92% in 2022, due to the availability of advanced infrastructure, shorter waiting time, and the ability to serve patients on an outpatient preference

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Chin Augmentation Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1. Advancement in surgical and non-surgical techniques
3.3.1.2. Increasing product approvals from regulatory bodies
3.3.1.3. Growing number of cosmetic procedures in aging & male population
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1. Stringent regulatory rule for providers
3.3.2.2. High-cost variability across regions
3.4. Business Environment Analysis
3.4.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Chin Augmentation Market: Procedure Business Analysis

Chapter 5. Chin Augmentation Market: Gender Business Analysis

Chapter 6. Chin Augmentation Market: End-Use Business Analysis

Chapter 7. Chin Augmentation Market: Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Profiles/Listing

