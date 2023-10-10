China - Online Lottery Market to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Baidu Inc., China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. & Gaming China, many more

News provided by

Technavio

10 Oct, 2023, 04:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China - online lottery market is estimated to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.49%. The online lottery market in China is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online lottery market in China are Baidu Inc., China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd., Gaming China, QQLotto, Shenzhen Yixun Sky Network Technology Co. Ltd., SINA Corp., and Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd . The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lottery Market in China 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lottery Market in China 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Baidu Inc: The company offers online lotteries such as Bibliotektto Draw and The Big Lotto
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

 Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- The increased reach of online lotteries is notably driving the market growth. The widespread accessibility of online lottery is one of its most enticing features, extending its reach to a broad spectrum of players. Online lottery's chief advantage lies in its internet-based nature, freeing players from the need to physically visit a location. Consequently, it eliminates the necessity for travel, granting players the flexibility to engage in lottery activities at their convenience. Furthermore, the attraction of online lotteries is drawing increasing numbers of young participants, primarily because of the convenience of playing through computers and mobile devices. Moreover, the online lottery sector is experiencing significant growth in China. For instance, Chinese lottery sales surged to USD 58.67 billion in 2021, marking an 11.8% increase from 2020. During the prior year, retail sales had been largely suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These developments are positively influencing the China online lottery market, thereby driving its growth throughout the forecast period.
  • Key Trend - The introduction of new types of lotteries is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.
  • Major Challenges Concerns related to social issues are one of the key challenges hindering China's online lottery market growth.

 Market Segmentation

  • The mobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The mobile segment proves to be a highly effective channel for market players to strategically target their audience and entice them with a diverse array of preferred lottery games. When compared to desktop users, mobile users exhibit a higher likelihood of converting into online lottery customers. Consequently, smartphones are recognized as a potent avenue for boosting participation in online lottery activities, thus stimulating the growth of this segment. One primary driver behind the enhanced conversion rates to online lottery customers via smartphone devices is the growing efficacy and relevance of personalized lottery-related advertisements. Furthermore, numerous market players can harness mobile platforms to deliver a more captivating and interactive experience to users, thereby attracting a larger customer base. Additionally, market players can promote other product offerings on this platform, tailoring their approach based on the user's gaming habits and the types of games previously enjoyed. This strategy helps in augmenting their sales figures. Consequently, these factors are poised to propel the growth of this segment, consequently driving the expansion of the China online lottery market during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The online lottery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,741.16 million.

The lottery market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.39 billion.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Device 

7 Market Segmentation by Product 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

India - Electrical equipment market size to grow by USD 52.98 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in investments in the power sector to boost market growth- Technavio

India - Electrical equipment market size to grow by USD 52.98 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in investments in the power sector to boost market growth- Technavio

The India - electrical equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 52.98 billion from 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market...
Hospital furniture market to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB and Baxter International Inc., and many more- Technavio

Hospital furniture market to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB and Baxter International Inc., and many more- Technavio

The hospital furniture market is estimated to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.38%. The hospital furniture market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.