China 5G Development Market Report 2021-2025 with Analysis of the Top 3 Chinese Telecoms' Strategies and Current Developments

Since the rollout of commercial 5G services in October 2019, the combined number of 5G subscribers of China's top three telecoms has reached 420 million in April 2021. In addition, a total of 819,000 5G base stations have been built by these three telecom giants, accounting for 70% of the world's total.

As China has played a leading role in 5G technology, its 5G development has extraordinary significance for other countries. This report analyzes the top three Chinese telecoms' strategies and current development in 5G and finds out the plans of the Chinese government and telecoms for the next stage after 2021.

List of Topics

5G commercialization and base station deployment in China and includes leading countries' 5G share forecast in 2025

and includes leading countries' 5G share forecast in 2025 Three leading telecom operators' 5G development plans in the consumer market

Two key trends in China's 5G development from the perspectives of 5G infrastructure and key applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. 5G Commercialization and Base Station Deployment in China

1.1 China's 5G Package Subscribers Exceed 400M with World's Highest 5G Penetration Rate

1.2 China Leads World with Over 80% of Global 5G Connections

1.3 China Accounts for 70% of World's 5G Base Stations with Steady Growth of 5G Investment

1.4 China Tops World in Number of 5G Cities

2. Chinese Telecoms' 5G Development Plans in the Consumer Market

2.1 Low-priced 5G Scheme Design and 5G Service Ecosystem Creation through Cross-sector Cooperation

2.2 Boost 5G Phone Shipment Share Rapidly by Offering Subsidies for Installment Purchases

2.3 ARPU Remains Flat as Telecoms Use Low-priced 5G Schemes to Seize Market Share

3. Key Trends in China's 5G Development

3.1 5G Infrastructure as Core of Future Development; Continued Improvement in 5G Infrastructure

3.1.1 5G Infrastructure at the Core of the 14th Five-year Plan

3.1.2 Provide Action Plans for IIoT and Household Subscribers to Complete 5G Infrastructure

3.2 Develop Key Applications to Change Consumption Model and Increase Network Traffic

3.2.1 MIIT Aims to Enhance Innovation in AR/VR and Immersive Games

3.2.2 Telecoms Keep Focusing on AR/VR, Cloud Gaming, and Other Key 5G Applications in the Consumer Market in 2021

4. Publisher Perspective

5. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Huawei

IQIYI

Samsung

Tencent

Viavi Solutions

ZTE

