China 800V High Voltage Platform Market Research Report 2022: Automotive SiC Ushers in a Boom and Suppliers Expedite their Layout

Research on 800V high voltage platform: the mass production will commence in 2022

800V high voltage platform-based models are a key deployment of OEMs.

It is hard for a 400V platform to enable >200KW fast charge under current E/E architectures, while the upgrade to the 800V platform allows a much smaller fast charging current at 200KW, making it more likely to achieve >350KW fast charge.

In the case of the same charging power, under the 800V fast-charging architecture the high voltage wiring harness boasts a smaller diameter and costs less, and the battery dissipates less heat, which makes thermal management easier and optimizes the overall cost of the battery.

Already, most OEMs have made aggressive inroads into the 800V high voltage platform since it serves as an efficient solution to the replenishment anxiety.

In 2021, BYD, Geely, Great Wall Motor, Xpeng Motors and Leapmotor among others have announced their 800V high voltage technology deployment plans; Li Auto, NIO and the likes are preparing for related technologies as well. Through the lens of the start of production, major OEMs will roll out their new vehicles based on an 800V solution beyond 2022.

Automotive SiC ushers in a boom and suppliers expedite their layout

On the 800V high voltage platform, the withstand voltage of system components also needs to be levelled up to 800V, so do the corresponding components and materials. And under the high voltage architecture, battery pack, electric drive, PTC, air conditioner, on-board charger, etc. all require being re-selected as well.

As for the vehicle, high voltage technologies such as electric drive, fast-charging battery, PTC, and DCDC have been production-ready. In a fast-charging battery's case, in April 2021, Honeycomb Energy Technology under Great Wall Motor launched an all-new fast-charging battery and corresponding battery cells. The 1st-Gen 2.2C fast-charging battery features a cell capacity of 158Ah and energy density of 250Wh/kg and enables 20%-80% SOC in 16 minutes. It is to be mass-produced in the fourth quarter of 2021. The 2nd-Gen 4C fast-charging battery boasts a typical charging capacity of 165Ah and energy density of >260Wh/kg and enables 20%-80% SOC in 10 minutes. Its mass production is arranged in Q2 2023.

SiC features good voltage withstand, high stability, better frequency than silicon-based IGBTs, and small size, in the process of upgrading 800V high voltage platform components, drawing widespread attention in the industry

In new energy vehicles, SiC is largely used in vehicle power supplies and motor controllers. Though still priced high in a relative sense and the inevitable higher cost by massive adoption in a single-vehicle, the use of SiC devices can deliver a longer mileage range and slash the battery cost. The cost of a single-vehicle is actually lower after offsetting the cost rise caused by SiC devices.

In the long run, the price of SiC devices will edge down. In China, silicon-based IGBTs are monopolized by foreign vendors, while in the SiC field Chinese suppliers like Huawei, Shinry Technologies and Zhuhai Enpower Electric have made successful deployments. Chinese players may outrun and replace their foreign peers in the race. The cost of SiC devices will drop further if localized.

The mass production of 800V high voltage platforms breathes new life into the development of SiC. Influential suppliers compete to expand SiC production capacity to satisfy the growing demand.

The 800V High Voltage Platform Research Report, 2022 highlights the following:

Introduction to 800V high voltage platform and its advantages, vehicle high voltage platform standards, charging pile high voltage platform standards, high voltage platform market size and competitive landscape, etc.

800V high voltage platform's impacts on the upstream industry chain (battery, electric drive, thermal management, etc.), electrical architecture design of the 800V high voltage platform, status quo of the downstream new energy vehicle sector, etc.

Development stages of 800V high voltage platform, its availability on vehicles, and its use in charging piles, etc.

Merits of SiC applied in 800V high voltage platform, its application at the vehicle end, its application in charging piles, status quo of SiC industry, etc.

Deployments of OEMs and suppliers in 800V high voltage technology

Key Topics Covered:

1 800V High Voltage Platform Market

1.1 Introduction to High Voltage Platform

1.2 Advantages of High Voltage Platform

1.3 Standards for High Voltage Platform at the Vehicle End

1.4 Charging Standards at the Charging Pile End

1.5 Market Size and Pattern

2 800V High Voltage Platform Industry Chain

2.1 800V High Voltage Platform Industry Chain Gets Improved

2.2 Impacts of 800V High Voltage Platform on Components

2.3 Impacts of 800V High Voltage on Batteries

2.4 Impacts of 800V High Voltage on Electric Drive

2.5 800V High Voltage Platform Demands More Isolation Chips

2.6 Requirements of 800V High Voltage Platform for Thermal Management

2.7 High Voltage Electrical Architecture Design for Electric Vehicles

3 Application of 800V High Voltage Platform

3.1 Development Stages of 800V High Voltage Platform

3.2 Application of High Voltage Platform in Vehicle

3.3 Application of High Voltage in Charging Piles

4 Trends of SiC Use in 800V High Voltage Platform

4.1 Advantages of SiC Products

4.2 Application of SiC in 800V High Voltage Platform at the Vehicle End

4.3 High Voltage Charging Facilities Promote SiC Use in Charging Piles

4.4 Status Quo of SiC Industry

5 800V High Voltage Platform Solutions of OEMs

5.1 OEMs' Efforts in 800V High Voltage Technology

5.2 Porsche

5.3 Hyundai

5.4 Audi

5.5 Mercedes-Benz

5.6 BYD

5.7 GAC

5.8 Geely ZEEKR

5.9 Great Wall

5.10 Dongfeng Voyah

5.11 BAIC ARCFOX

5.12 Xpeng

5.13 Leapmotor

5.14 Others

5.14.1 Layout of Li Auto in Fast Charging Technology

5.14.2 Polestar 800V High Voltage Platform Deployment

6 800V High Voltage Platform Solutions of Tier1s

6.1 Layout of Tier1s in 800V High Voltage Technology

6.1.1 Layout of Suppliers in High Voltage Components

6.1.2 Technical Layout of Suppliers in 800V High Voltage Battery

6.1.3 Technical Comparison of 800V High Voltage Battery between Major Suppliers

6.1.4 Suppliers Cooperate to Deploy 800V Technology

6.2 Huawei

6.3 Farasis Energy

6.4 Vitesco Technologies

6.5 ZF

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Layout of BorgWarner in 800V Technology

6.6.2 Layout of AVL in 800V Technology

