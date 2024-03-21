China Adult Learning Market Growth and Trends - In-Depth Analysis and Forecast Up to 2029

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Adult Learning Market: Analysis By Type, By Format, By Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies the adult learning market in China as a dynamic arena with a market value projected to nearly double from US$97.92 billion in 2023 to US$195.67 billion by 2029, expanding at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.23% over the forecast period.

In delving deep into market segmentation, the analysis spotlights two main types within the sector—individual adult learning and enterprise professional training. This distinction is crucial, as it encapsulates the comprehensive range of offerings in the market, from the traditionally structured educational programs to more eclectic and custom-tailored professional development segments. The individual adult learning segment captures the lion's share of the market, attributed to heightened awareness of lifelong learning and a plethora of course options catering to varied personal development needs.

Discerning learner preferences drive the format bifurcation of the market, carving it into online and offline modalities. Offline learning, with its emphasis on direct interaction and established institutional trust, maintains a formidable presence in the market. However, the burgeoning online format is ascending rapidly, spurred on by innovative technology, a flourishing digital user base, and the allure of flexibility and accessibility.

The report traverses further into course offerings, with professional training emerging as the most populous segment in the individual adult learning space. This strong inclination towards professional development is influenced by the need to navigate an ever-evolving job landscape and the continued economic progress of the nation. In personal interest learning, music, art, and design lead as prime domains where Chinese adults indulge their creative and intellectual pursuits.

The pervasive influence of market dynamics is thoroughly scrutinized. The growth drivers of the adult learning market in China are manifold, with rapid urbanization, surges in disposable income, and an overarching cultural commitment to lifelong learning ranking prominently. In contrast, hurdles such as stringent regulations and cybersecurity threats represent significant challenges. Nonetheless, forward-thinking trends such as online learning, industry-integrated training initiatives, and an eye towards diversifying course content fuel an optimistic outlook for the sector.

In considering the effects of COVID-19, the study elucidates the profound impact the pandemic has had on educational structures, while concurrently propelling a renaissance in online and remote learning across China as a means to persist with educational engagements amidst widespread disruptions to in-person training.

The competitive landscape of China's adult learning market features an intricate mosaic of key players and niche providers. With a pointed look at the strategic positioning of market leaders and emerging entities, the analysis provides a window into the evolving competitive field.

Companies Mentioned

China Education Group Holdings Limited

Youdao Inc.

Strategic Education Inc.

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

Coursera, Inc.

China East Education Holdings Ltd.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

China Kepei Education Group Limited

QuantaSing Group Limited

LAIX Inc.

Hujiang

Xiaozhan Education

iTutorGroup

italki

