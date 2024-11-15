China-Africa Renewable Energy Summit Wraps Up with Prometheus Initiative Milestones

BEIJING and NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China-Africa Renewable Energy Investment Summit, held in Kenya, has successfully concluded, highlighting significant strides in sustainable energy cooperation between China and Africa. Initiated by Odyssey Technology (Hong Kong) and co-organized with the WWF Africa Regional Energy Hub, the Office of the First Lady of Kenya, and Impact Hub Kenya, the event was supported by Hithium Energy Storage.

During the three-day event, participants delved into new opportunities and challenges in China-Africa energy cooperation, leading to several partnership intentions. Over 20 African renewable energy projects presented their experiences and needs, engaging with Chinese renewable energy companies in detailed discussions on project status, business plans, and returns. African energy enterprises expressed an urgent need for technical and financial support to accelerate the implementation and expansion of renewable energy projects. In response, Chinese companies indicated a desire for a deeper understanding of the specific energy demands on the ground, emphasizing the importance of providing tailored, comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of each region. These interactions have paved the way for innovative solutions and strengthened ties between the two regions, fostering a collaborative approach to energy development that promises to be both sustainable and impactful.

In the summit, Hithium Energy Storage supported Kenya's renewable energy advancement and community development by donating 30 energy storage units to the Office of the First Lady of Kenya and local NGOs, demonstrating a commitment to local empowerment and sustainable progress.

The summit included a visit to Kakuma Refugee Camp, underscoring the significant commercial potential and energy demands in areas with scarce infrastructure. Chinese and African micro-business representatives discussed the urgent needs for solar refrigerators, energy storage batteries, cooking appliances, agricultural irrigation, and ice-making machines, identifying key areas for targeted support and investment.

The "Prometheus Initiative," launched by the Hong Kong Odyssey team, aims to help Chinese renewable energy companies explore the African market and establish cooperative relationships, bringing advanced technology and management expertise to Africa's energy optimization and environmental improvement. This initiative is set to enhance the capacity for local energy production and distribution, creating a blueprint for sustainable development in the region.

Looking forward, the Prometheus Initiative is poised to continue bridging the gap between China and Africa in energy cooperation, injecting vitality into Africa's sustainable development and offering Chinese companies broader market opportunities in Africa.

For more information

Contact: Zhang Chenyang

Email: [email protected]